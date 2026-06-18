AFX Surpasses $710M Mainnet Volume, Launching 100x Leverage and Programmatic Flywheel to Align Sovereign L1 Ecosystem

Road Town, British Virgin Islands, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFX, a high-performance sovereign L1 purpose-built for decentralized derivatives, today announced that its cumulative trading volume has surpassed $710 million within just 36 days of its mainnet launch. Alongside this milestone, the protocol has officially increased maximum trading leverage to 100x and expanded its cross-asset synthetic ecosystem to 34 listed markets, spanning crypto, equities, ETFs, and commodities, and unveiled its multi-dimensional Points Program designed to programmatically distribute ownership of the sovereign trading network.

According to on-chain data tracked via Dune Analytics, AFX has processed more than 4.48 million total trades since launch. The platform's native LP Vault has grown to $18.86 million in Total Value Locked (TVL), yielding an organic 13.67% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) for its 1,357 depositors. "Surpassing $710 million in volume in our first 36 days validates our sovereign L1 thesis," said Ken C, Head of Growth at AFX. "With the introduction of 100x leverage and our structured Points Program, we are not just launching incentives; we are building a programmatic flywheel. By aligning active traders, capital providers, and community organizers, we are creating a unified ecosystem to collectively own and scale a high-performance sovereign L1."

The AFX Points Program represents a true fair-launch model, reserving approximately 65% of the total token supply for community allocation. The initiative is structured across three core vectors: Trading Points to reward high-volume market execution, Vault Points for capital provision in the high-yield LP Vault, and Team Points to incentivize community-driven trading guilds.



To lower the barriers to entry for this flywheel, AFX utilizes Web2-friendly 'Login with Email' onboarding alongside native 'Session Keys' technology, which eliminates frequent wallet confirmation pop-ups and enables one-click, sub-100ms execution with zero gas fees. This seamless developer-friendly framework, combined with the release of AFX's AI Agent SDK, allows institutional market makers, programmatic algorithmic traders, and retail guilds to frictionlessly participate in the protocol's sovereign growth.

About AFX

AFX is a high-performance sovereign L1 purpose-built for decentralized derivatives. By synthesizing the rapid execution of a centralized exchange with the immutable sovereignty of blockchain, AFX delivers a professional-grade Perp DEX environment characterized by sub-100ms finality, institutional liquidity, and unmatched capital efficiency.

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