Alectra marks 10 years riding for Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, surpassing $1 million raised for research

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alectra employees reached a major fundraising milestone this year, surpassing $1 million raised in support of cancer care for The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation Ride.

Marking its 10th consecutive year participating in the annual event, Alectra fielded a team of 66 riders who cycled more than 200 kilometres from Toronto to Niagara Falls in support of life-saving cancer research and patient care.

This year alone, team Alectra raised more than $193,500, helping push the cumulative fundraising total to more than $1 million over the past decade.

"Reaching this milestone is a testament to the generosity, dedication and community spirit of our employees," said Brian Bentz, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alectra Inc. "For 10 years, our team has come together to support a cause that touches so many lives. We are incredibly proud to have raised more than $1 million in support of groundbreaking cancer research, innovative treatments and improved outcomes for patients and their families."

Ranked among the top five cancer research centres in the world, the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre treats over 200 types of cancer. Funds raised through the Ride directly support breakthrough research, advanced treatments and improved outcomes for patients in Canada and beyond. Since its launch in 2008, the Ride has raised more than $344 million.

To learn more about Alectra’s community support initiatives, visit: alectra.com/community

About Alectra’s Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow’s energy future.



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Media Contact:

Ashley Trgachef, Media Spokesperson

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/844e0c97-e8ca-438c-9633-fb7c2f908d27