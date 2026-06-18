TestWell Launches Personalized Lab Testing Platform with Custom Test Selection and Physician Integration

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestWell, a direct to consumer laboratory testing platform, announced the launch of its personalized testing solution designed to give consumers greater flexibility in selecting and managing their health screenings. The platform combines custom laboratory test selection, physician integration, and transparent purchasing options within a single online experience.





As interest in preventive health and personal wellness continues to grow, many consumers are seeking convenient ways to access laboratory testing without navigating traditional healthcare barriers. TestWell was developed to provide access to a wide range of blood tests while allowing individuals to choose tests that align with their specific health concerns and goals.

A key feature of the platform is its clinically trained lab agent, which assists users in building customized laboratory panels based on factors such as hormone health, cardiovascular wellness, inflammation markers, nutritional status, and metabolic health. In addition to custom testing options, TestWell offers preconfigured panels for common health monitoring needs.

Unlike subscription based testing services, TestWell operates through a cart based purchasing model that allows customers to order tests when needed. Users may select individual laboratory tests or bundled options without recurring fees or long term commitments.

The platform also supports communication between consumers and healthcare providers. Once results become available, users can share their laboratory reports directly with their physicians for review and follow up care. For those seeking additional guidance, the platform provides educational information designed to help users better understand their results and health metrics.

"Consumers are increasingly looking for accessible ways to take a more active role in their health decisions," said Kelly Wyman, Media Contact for TestWell. "The goal of TestWell is to provide a flexible testing platform that allows individuals to choose the laboratory information most relevant to their personal health objectives."

According to the company, the platform was designed to address common challenges associated with direct to consumer testing, including limited customization options and the inclusion of tests that may not be relevant to every individual.

TestWell is currently available to consumers through its online platform.

For more information, visit www.Test-Well.com .

About TestWell

TestWell is a direct-to-consumer laboratory testing platform based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The company provides access to customizable laboratory testing options, individual tests, preconfigured wellness panels, and physician-sharing tools that help consumers access and manage health information through an online ordering experience.