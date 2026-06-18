Mink Ventures Corporation Initiates Drill Program at Warren Ni Cu Co Project; Stakes Additional Claims at Its Montcalm Ni Cu Co Project; and Terminates Private Placement

TORONTO, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV:MINK) (“Mink” or the "Company") today announced it has entered into a drill contract for its Warren Ni Cu Co project, located approximately 35 km west of Timmins, Ontario (Figure 1), to begin phase 2 of its 2026 exploration program a few weeks ahead of schedule. Phase 2 will test two VTEM targets. The Maxwell Plate study of these two targets recommended 420 meters of drilling to test for nickel copper bearing magmatic nickel sulphide. Mobilization of the drill is imminent and therefore, the Company will not be proceeding with the remainder of the non-brokered private placement announced May 12, 2026. The private placement raised gross proceeds of $881,920. See news release June 2, 2026.

The presence of nickel, copper, and cobalt mineralization within a massive sulphide zone in the recent 2026 drilling on the A Zone at Warren, supports the potential for the deposition of larger magmatic sulphide zones across the property.

In May, Mink, acquired new airborne data which covers the western portion of the property where VTEM coverage was incomplete. VTEM survey data and Maxwell Plate analysis identified eight, brand new, high priority drill targets that are fully permitted and drill ready. VTEM can penetrate up to 500 meters and can better define potential massive sulphide mineralization targets similar to the mineralized zone intersected on the A Zone. Recent drilling at A Zone returned 7.1 meters of 0.44% Ni, 0.28% Cu and 0.06% Co; including a higher-grade intercept of 4 meters of 0.58% Ni, 0.18% Cu and 0.08% Co.

In addition, the Company also announced it has staked an additional 4 km2 adjacent to the southern boundary of its 100% owned Gambler claims which form part of its overall Montcalm project (Figure 1). Mink’s Montcalm project now covers 104 km2, adjacent to Glencore’s former Montcalm Ni Cu Co mine, with historical production of 3.93 million tonnes of ore grading 1.25% Ni, 0.67% Cu and 0.051% Co (Ontario Geological Survey, Atkinson, 2010).

Upon completion of phase 2 drilling at Warren, the Company plans to initiate a drill program at its Montcalm Ni Cu Co Project. This is expected to begin in late August or early September, subject to ground conditions for access at that time.

In mid-December, preparation of the winter access road into the Warren property will begin in anticipation of the phase 3 drilling program, which will drill test three new VTEM targets proximal to historical drill hole ML-1 which returned 0.84% Cu over 4.3 meters (Figures 2 & 3).

Qualified Person:

Mr. Kevin Filo, P. Geo. (Ontario), is a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Filo has verified the scientific and technical data disclosed in this news release by reviewing the underlying drill logs, assay certificates, and VTEM survey data. Mr. Filo approved the technical data disclosed in this release. For a detailed description of QA/QC procedures, sample preparation, and analytical methods, please refer to the Company’s news release dated March 11, 2026. Mr. Filo is an officer and director of the Company.

For additional technical detail please see Mink Ventures’ press releases March 11, 2026 and September 4, 2024.

*References: LaPierre, K. 1996; Morgain Minerals Drill Log ML-1, Resident Geologist Files, Timmins, Ontario.

About Mink Ventures Corporation:

Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV:MINK) is a Canadian mineral exploration company exploring for critical minerals in Ontario, Canada. It has a prospective, nickel copper cobalt exploration portfolio, with its Montcalm project, which now covers approximately 104 km2 adjacent to Glencore’s former Montcalm Mine with historical production of 3.93 million tonnes of ore grading 1.25% Ni, 0.67% Cu and 0.051% Co (Ontario Geological Survey, Atkinson, 2010), as well as its 11 km2 Warren Ni Cu Co Project. These complementary nickel copper cobalt projects have excellent access and infrastructure and are in close proximity to the Timmins Mining Camp. The Company has 41,447,296 common shares outstanding.

For further information about Mink Ventures Corporation please contact: Natasha Dixon, President & CEO, T: 250-882-5620 E: ndixon@minkventures.com or Kevin Filo, Director, T: 705-266-6818 or visit www.sedarplus.ca

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking information”, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the prospectivity of the Montcalm and Warren Projects. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Mink to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of exploration work; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the Warren Project and Montcalm Project; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, or delays in obtaining governmental and stock exchange approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Mink’s filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR+. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Mink disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or ac curacy of this release.

Figure 1: General Location Map

Figure 2: VTEM Response Profile Map With Proposed ‘P Series’ Holes and Occurrences

Figure 3: Warren Phase 2 & 3 Drill Targets

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84a441db-44a9-49fe-b428-5de7a94bb905

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7838f772-7253-476b-adc9-7b9f3bc7e44e

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