GIL INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC Announces an Investigation into Gildan Activewear Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Gildan Activewear Inc. (“Gildan” or “the Company”) (NYSE: GIL) (TSE: GIL). Investors who purchased Gildan securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/GIL.

Gildan Investigation Details

On June 16, 2026, Jehoshaphat Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Gildan “has been stuffing the channel to make revenues look like they’re growing” which has been “cannibalizing future demand and inflating the overall growth trajectory of [the] business.” The report notes that the problem is “obscured by financial engineering” and that the Company “transfers almost half its receivables off-balance sheet.”

Following this news, Gildan’s stock price fell $11.62, or 18.8%, to close at $50.35 per share on June 16, 2026.

What's Next for Gildan Investors?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Gildan securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/GIL. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 917-590-0911

No Cost to Gildan Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Gildan Securities Investigation?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein , Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | info@bgandg.com

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Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.