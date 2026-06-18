Accelerate Media Names John Willi President, Launches Accelerate Sports Network to Meet Growing Demand for High School Sports Coverage

WYCKOFF, N.J., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accelerate Media today announced that former IMG and Playfly executive John Willi has been named president and that the company has formally launched the Accelerate Sports Network (ASN), a new prep sports media and streaming platform, providing high-quality broadcasts for the New York and New England region starting in Fall 2026.

Accelerate Media’s growing sports media and streaming portfolio includes the Super Football Conference Network (SFCN), which launched during the 2025 high school football season, and quickly emerged as one of the most comprehensive and fastest-growing conference-branded high school football media platforms in the country. Built in partnership with leading New Jersey high school programs, SFCN established a new benchmark for broadcast quality, storytelling, and sponsorship integration at the high school level.

Building on that success, ASN was created as a separate, complementary network under Accelerate Media designed to serve premier high school programs beyond northern New Jersey that are seeking the same high-quality broadcast experience. ASN expands Accelerate’s media footprint into new markets, packaging top prep teams, premium matchups and regional audiences under a scalable national platform. ASN will launch with Iona Preparatory School in New York and has received strong inbound interest from additional prominent schools seeking to provide their student-athletes with the same high-quality production experience established through SFCN. ASN will also feature the top games in New Jersey’s Big Central and NJIC conferences.

Willi brings experience across every level of the sports ecosystem, including senior leadership roles at IMG and Playfly, as well as a hands-on background building and managing minor league franchises. His expertise combines professional-level media operations with a deep understanding of how strong local identities and communities drive long-term success.

“When we talk about the Accelerate Sports Network, the goal is to bring high-level production and presentation standards to high school sports while maintaining what makes these community experiences so special,” Willi said. “Youth sports is a $40 billion industry, so it’s no surprise that high school sports remain a hidden gem for brands, fans and communities. We are committed to providing a trusted best-in-class platform that raises the bar on how these events are presented and enjoyed.”

The network will feature premium matchups, highlight top programs, and deliver consistent production quality across broadcasts, while maintaining the flexibility to expand into additional sports as demand grows.

“From day one, our goal with the Super Football Conference Network was to deliver a superior product and provide the athletes with a top-notch media platform,” said Doug Fillis, Founder and CEO of Accelerate Sports Ventures. “The success of the Super Football Conference Network has allowed us to expand into new markets, starting with New York and Massachusetts, and having John’s experience and leadership reinforces our commitment to making this the best possible product in the high school space. With Accelerate Media and the Accelerate Sports Network, we’re building something schools, sponsors and partners can trust and scale with, while delivering meaningful exposure and revenue opportunities that directly benefit participating programs and their student-athletes.”

Accelerate Media is part of the broader Accelerate Sports Holdings ecosystem, which also includes Accelerate Sports Ventures and Athlete Capital Sports, each operating as distinct businesses focused on different segments of the youth and collegiate sports marketplace.

For more information visit: https://acceleratesportsnetwork.com/

ABOUT ACCELERATE MEDIA

Accelerate Media brings a new and innovative approach to High School Sports for brands, schools, fans, and athletes. Accelerate owns and operates best-in-class regional sports streaming networks – including the SFC Network and Accelerate Sports Network - focused on delivering professional sports style broadcasting of the elite teams and big games. Working with hundreds of high schools and some of the nation’s best sports conferences, Accelerate provides athletic programs with modern solutions for marketing and revenue generation, and helps brands navigate the high school landscape with partnerships that strategically leverage its consumer passion and community impact.