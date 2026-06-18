Allesin Launches No-Drill Smart Shades Ahead of Prime Day, Making Smart Light Control Easier for Everyday Homes

DIAMOND BAR, CA, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allesin has launched a no-drill smart blackout shade lineup ahead of Amazon Prime Day, introducing a damage-free window treatment solution designed to make motorized shading easier for everyday U.S. consumers. The new shades allow users to measure, customize, order, and install smart window coverings without drilling, professional installation, or permanent changes to window frames.

Built with a tension-based mounting system, Allesin’s no-drill motorized shades — including blackout roller and honeycomb styles — secure directly inside window frames in minutes. The launch addresses common barriers that have kept smart shades out of many homes, including installation costs, wall damage concerns, complicated setup, and confusing controls, bringing premium light control, privacy, and smart-home convenience to a broader consumer market.





Allesin’s Accessibility-Driven Shades: Save Energy, Connect Smartly

The automated blinds and shade market is set to grow by a CAGR of over 6% between 2024 and 2030. Yet despite this explosive growth, the market is flooded with smart shade options that overlook the everyday barriers blocking US families from upgrading their homes, such as:

Window damage worries hold many back, as drilling into frames risks cracks, chips, or permanent holes that landlords or sellers notice.

High installation costs add stress, often requiring pros who charge $100+ per window on top of the product price.

Busy schedules leave no time for setups, with working parents juggling jobs, school runs, and chores.

Confusing controls frustrate first-timers, from app glitches to remotes that don't sync easily.

Glare and noise disrupt daily life, letting harsh sunlight and street sounds invade living spaces.

Energy bills climb due to poor light control, as heat gain in summer or drafts in winter spike HVAC use.

Safety risks loom in homes with kids, like cords that tangle or shades that pinch little fingers.





Allesin’s accessibility-driven approach overcomes the usual barriers that keep families from trying smart shades. Take the Allesin No-Drill Motorized Blackout Roller Shades as an example; these sleek rollers use adjustable tension rods that can twist directly into the window frame for a secure hold with zero damage. You can remove and reinstall these shades effortlessly as living situations can change, e.g., moving to a new apartment or redecorating a nursery. You can preserve your walls and avoid hefty installation fees that often deter folks looking for a home.

Consider other key products like Prestige Motorized Blackout Honeycomb Shades . These honeycomb models stand out with their cellular structure. You can create insulating air pockets with them to block external heat in summer and retain warmth in winter. This design dampens outdoor noises and creates quieter spaces for work or rest. These blackout roller and honeycomb shades promote eco-friendly energy savings by reducing reliance on HVAC.

These control options reduce the overwhelm of using smart shades. Users can enjoy remote operation for quick adjustments and app integration via Tuya/Smart Life. They get on-the-go scheduling & voice commands through Alexa/Google Assistant as well. Other benefits include:

Smart bridge automation for time-based routines like sunrise simulations.

These shades are cordless by design, so they prioritize safety in homes with kids and pets (no dangling hazards).

You get a 3-year warranty and complimentary long-term technical support.





Real-Home Scenarios Prove the Worth

Picture wrapping up a work-from-home day in your sun-drenched living room. Afternoon glare strains your eyes. Heat builds up. The AC hums nonstop. With Allesin's Prestige Honeycomb Shades, a quick voice command drops them smoothly.

Their air-trapping cells block harsh light.

This creates softer, diffused glows that ease eye strain.

Rooms stay cooler and quieter.

No more disruptive noise from outside.

You can focus deeply or unwind. Summer energy bills drop.

Your space holds perfect comfort without constant cooling.

For busy parents, Allesin's No-Drill Blackout Roller Shades transform chaotic bedtimes into calm rituals. Schedule via app. They glide down to create pitch-black serenity.

This helps kids sleep faster.

Mornings bring gentle wake-ups with customizable soft lighting.

Want to convert the room to a home office? They lift away cleanly with no trace. Effortless smart control fits your routine. It delivers peaceful rest and flexible spaces every day. These benefits extend to multi-room versatility in this form:

Navigate thresholds between the kitchen tile and the carpeted hallways without missing a spot.

Create an easier entry point that feels less intimidating and more like a natural upgrade.

Reclaim your lost time once spent fumbling with manual blinds.

Turn window management into a background luxury that enhances work-life balance.

Automate privacy in ground-floor bedrooms.





Anniversary Celebration and Prime Day

Allesin’s June 19 anniversary event underscores its commitment to user-friendly innovation. It also coincides perfectly with Prime Day’s select savings on no-drill models. This alignment gives you a low-pressure opportunity to explore smart shades that fit your budget and lifestyle.

As a member of the Allesin Savers Club , you gain exclusive rights like early access and personalized rewards, making it even simpler to test the waters. Plus, our membership points can be redeemed for discounts on future orders; it's simple: points equal money off your next order or swapped for selected accessories.

As smart shading solutions have gone from luxury to staple, Allesin invites US families to reconsider their automated lighting choices. If better light control has lingered on your list, the no-drill simplicity offered by Allesin is worth trying.

About Allesin

Allesin specializes in smart shading solutions for modern living, dedicated to innovating every window for affordable, sustainable comfort. With the vision to craft ideal natural light anytime, anywhere, and the mission to make premium automation practical for mid-income families, Allesin empowers people to take control of their lives through intuitive and no-drill designs that prioritize ease, reliability, and eco-friendly performance.

To learn more, visit allesin.com or follow @allesinofficial on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.