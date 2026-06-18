Cummings Properties Named Best Commercial Property for Lease in Essex County, MA

Beverly, MA, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cummings Properties, a leading commercial real estate firm based in Massachusetts, has been honored with the title of best commercial property for lease in Essex County, MA. This accolade underscores the company's commitment to providing top-tier leasing options and exceptional property management services across Greater Boston.

The recognition comes as part of an annual review conducted by industry experts, who evaluate commercial properties based on criteria such as location, amenities, and tenant satisfaction. Cummings Properties' extensive portfolio, which includes office, lab, medical, retail, warehouse, and light industrial spaces, stood out for its quality and versatility.

"This award is a testament to our team's dedication to excellence and our unwavering commitment to our clients," said Mike Shinnick, spokesperson for Cummings Properties. "We are proud to offer a diverse range of commercial spaces that meet the evolving needs of businesses in Essex County and beyond."

"Our success is driven by our ability to adapt and innovate in the ever-changing real estate landscape," Shinnick added. "We are thrilled to be recognized for our efforts and will continue to strive for excellence in all that we do."

Cummings Properties is renowned for its in-house property services, which ensure that tenants receive prompt and efficient support. The company's connection to Cummings Foundation further enhances its reputation, as the foundation actively supports local nonprofit organizations, reinforcing the firm's commitment to community engagement.

For more information about Cummings Properties and its commercial properties available for lease in Essex County, visit its website at Cummings Properties. Additional details about the award can be found at Financial Content.

Press Inquiries

Mike Shinnick

mrs [at] cummings.com

781-935-8000

https://cummings.com/