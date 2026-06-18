Wawa Announces Menu of Opportunities to Support USO in Celebration of America’s 250th Birthday

In-store fundraising returns, release of limited-time lemonade and signature Wawa Hoagie Day is back!

WAWA, Pa., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wawa and The Wawa Foundation are proud to continue its annual support of the USO and today announced existing and new ways customers can show thanks to those who serve during the historic 250th milestone year.





Funds Raised at Wawa Stores (May 25 – July 19)



Starting Memorial Day through July 19, customers can round up at checkout to donate to the USO during the in-store fundraising campaign. During 2025’s campaign window, customers raised $900,000 to support the USO’s programs that provide connection, comfort, and support to service members and their families.

Limited-Time Red, White & Blue Razz Lemonade to Toast Everyday Heroes! (June 15 – July 4)



From June 15 – July 4, customers can visit any of Wawa’s 1,200 stores to order a limited-time Red, White and Blue Razz lemonade to Toast America’s 250th and the Everyday heroes who serve our communities. Wawa is proud to launch the beverage along with making a $50,000 donation to the USO in honor of America’s 250th anniversary. Customers are encouraged to “toast the 250th and post selfies with the lemonade with a message of appreciation to those who serve to mark the milestone!

Wawa Hoagie Day to Salute Those Who Serve (July 1)



Wawa’s long-standing tradition of giving back by distributing thousands of hoagies in one day returns! Hoagie Day kicks off at noon on July 1 in Philadelphia at Independence Mall with 30,000 hoagies distributed at noon. In addition to Hoagie Day in Philadelphia, all 1,200 Wawa stores will build and donate 30 hoagies per store to everyday heroes serving their local community for a total of 60,000 hoagies donated in one day!

In addition to extending opportunities for customers to support the USO, Wawa and The Wawa Foundation will also present the Salute to Service Award on Thursday, July 2, as part of the Wawa Welcome America festival in Philadelphia. In honor of our nation’s 250th anniversary, the award recognizes two outstanding USO Centers and their volunteers who go above and beyond to support military members and their families. The Wawa Foundation will make a $100,000 contribution to the USO in honor of the Salute to Service Award, with $25,000 going to the USO Centers being honored, and $75,000 going to USO centers across Wawa’s footprint.

“Our longstanding partnership with the USO reflects Wawa’s deep commitment to serving those who serve and honoring everyday heroes,” said Liz Simeone, President, The Wawa Foundation. “From our customer’s generosity during the in-store fundraising campaign to our signature events like Hoagie Day, we’re proud to partner with the USO and support their mission of supporting our service members, their families, and keeping them connected.”

"Wawa has been a wonderful partner of the USO for the past 15 years," said USO Chief Development Officer Ben Leslie. "We are so grateful for the many ways that Wawa and its customers have supported our service members and their families, and we're excited about these new opportunities during America's 250th anniversary celebration to show thanks to the people who serve."

​​ About Wawa

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and “certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 in Pennsylvania as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C. with over 1,200 locations to date. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, hand-crafted specialty beverages, a dinner menu including burgers and pizza, an assortment of soups, sides and snacks. Forbes.com Ranks Wawa as #22 of America’s Largest Private Companies.

About The Wawa Foundation

The Wawa Foundation is an extension of Wawa’s commitment to making the world a better place by fulfilling customers’ lives every day. The Wawa Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation founded by Wawa, Inc. to support the company’s charitable giving and philanthropic activities – and ultimately to help build happier, stronger communities. The Wawa Foundation focuses its support on organizations committed to health, hunger and everyday heroes through local, regional and national grants and / or in-store fundraising, through donation boxes and point-of-purchase scan materials. Since 2014, Wawa and The Wawa Foundation have donated $200 million in grants to causes supporting health, hunger and everyday heroes.

About The USO

The USO is the leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the well-being of the people serving in America's military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service. Impactful support is provided through our 260+ locations around the world, a robust care package delivery program, entertainment, military spouse and youth programming, and much more, all made possible by donors, corporate partners, volunteers and staff. To learn more and support our critical mission around the globe, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Contact: public.relations@wawa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9f8c5cd-44bb-4533-bce0-5d2fe1d39003