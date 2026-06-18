Airia Wins Advancement of AI in Healthcare Award at 2026 Pinnacle Awards

ATLANTA, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airia, the enterprise AI security and governance platform, today announced it has won the Advancement of AI in Healthcare category at the 2026 Pinnacle Awards for Healthcare. The award recognizes Airia's role in helping healthcare organizations deploy AI agents rapidly while maintaining rigorous compliance and governance standards.

The Pinnacle Awards for Healthcare is a premier global program honoring organizations and technologies driving transformation across the healthcare ecosystem. Winners are selected based on demonstrated ability to improve patient outcomes and redefine care delivery through innovation.

"Healthcare continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, and this year's winners represent the very best in innovation, compassion, and impact," said Kate Lang, Executive Director of the Pinnacle Awards. "These honorees are setting new standards for the future of healthcare worldwide."

Healthcare organizations face unique AI adoption challenges: protecting patient data, maintaining HIPAA compliance, and managing complex agentic ecosystems across care workflows. Airia's unified platform addresses these requirements by combining enterprise-grade security, intelligent orchestration, and comprehensive governance in a single solution.

"This recognition validates our commitment to helping healthcare organizations harness AI while maintaining the security and compliance standards the industry demands," said Kevin Kiley, CEO of Airia. "Airia makes it possible to move fast with AI innovation without compromising patient data protection."

Through configurable guardrails, comprehensive audit trails, and cross-platform visibility, Airia enables healthcare teams to deploy AI agents while maintaining strict oversight and regulatory compliance.

About Airia

Founded in 2024, Airia delivers the industry’s first unified enterprise AI security and governance platform, purpose-built to accelerate AI adoption. Airia guides the world’s most innovative enterprises through their AI transformation journey by addressing the critical gap between rapid innovation and governance requirements—empowering teams to build and deploy AI agents fast while maintaining enterprise-grade control. Learn more at airia.com.