Saputo Completes Divestiture of Majority Stake in its Argentina Operations

MONTRÉAL, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX: SAP) today announced the completion of the previously disclosed sale of an 80% interest in its Dairy Division (Argentina) to Gloria Foods, the dairy and food holding company of Grupo Gloria.

In connection with the closing, Saputo received net proceeds of approximately $543 million ($400 million USD) and retains a 20% ownership interest in the business.

Following the transaction, the Argentina platform will continue to manufacture select products for Saputo, supporting Saputo’s international product portfolio.

About Saputo

Saputo, one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. Saputo is a leading cheese manufacturer and fluid milk and cream processor in Canada, and a leading dairy processor in Australia. In the USA, Saputo is a leading cheese producer and extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products manufacturer. In the United Kingdom, Saputo is the leading manufacturer of branded cheese and dairy spreads. In addition to its dairy portfolio, Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a range of dairy alternative products. Saputo products are sold in several countries under market-leading brands, as well as private label brands. Saputo Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “SAP”. Follow Saputo’s activities at Saputo.com or via Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

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