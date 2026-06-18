Wuhan, Hubei , June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As consumer interest in evidence-informed wellness tools continues to grow, a notable shift is underway in the North American home fragrance and herbal wellness market. Mugwort incense — long used in Eastern botanical traditions — is emerging as a preferred natural sleep aid, meditation companion, and space-clearing alternative for a generation of buyers who are moving away from synthetic fragrances and overharvested botanicals. Yinjiyue, a contemporary Chinese incense brand guided by the philosophy Go Inward, is addressing this demand with its charcoal-free mugwort incense sticks, formulated to serve each of these use cases with a single, clean-burning product.

Sleep and Relaxation: The Primary Driver

Search behavior and conversion data consistently point to sleep and relaxation as the dominant reason consumers seek out mugwort incense. The herb, known botanically as Artemisia vulgaris, has been used in Eastern and European herbal traditions for centuries as a nervine — a botanical that calms the nervous system and supports the transition into rest. In traditional Chinese medicine, mugwort is associated with warmth, circulation, and the quieting of an overactive mind.



Yinjiyue charcoal-free mugwort incense stick in a glass tube with cork stopper, designed for clean-burning meditation and mindfulness use

Modern wellness communities have built on this foundation. Practitioners and herbalists widely document mugwort's reported ability to support deeper, more vivid sleep and enhance dream recall when burned or placed near the sleep area before bed. The mechanism most frequently cited is olfactory conditioning: a consistent, calming scent used repeatedly in the pre-sleep environment trains the brain to associate that fragrance with the onset of rest. Mugwort's earthy, herbaceous aroma is particularly well suited to this function, as it is grounding rather than stimulating.

Yinjiyue's mugwort incense sticks are formulated with this primary use case in mind. The charcoal-free production process produces a lighter, less intrusive smoke than conventional incense, making the product appropriate for enclosed bedroom environments. A stick lit thirty to forty-five minutes before sleep allows the scent to permeate the room gradually, establishing the atmospheric cue without overwhelming the space.

"The most consistent feedback we receive is from customers who use our mugwort sticks as part of a bedtime ritual," said Rico Smith, a spokesperson for Yinjiyue. "They are not looking for a dramatic sensory experience. They want something quiet and reliable that helps them close out the day." For those building this kind of ritual, Yinjiyue's guide on mugwort incense for sleep provides a practical framework for integrating the herb into an effective evening routine.

Meditation and Yoga: The Second Use Case

The second largest segment of mugwort incense buyers consists of individuals who use the product to support meditation and yoga practice. This group is particularly sensitive to product purity, with a strong preference for natural and charcoal-free formulations. For this user, the incense is not merely a background scent — it is an active element of the practice environment.

Burning incense before meditation serves a dual function. The ritual of lighting a stick and watching the smoke rise provides a deliberate transition point, signaling to the mind that the practice is beginning. The sustained fragrance then anchors attention, providing a consistent sensory reference point that can help prevent the mind from drifting. Mugwort's grounding, slightly bitter herbal profile is well suited to this role, as it does not compete with breath awareness the way sweeter or more complex fragrances often do.

Yinjiyue's product philosophy draws directly from this tradition. The brand's approach to incense formulation is informed by the work of Lin Xian, a Southern Song dynasty poet whose writing is celebrated for its qingdan kongling — a quality of being clear, light, and spiritually luminous. The brand name itself is drawn from a line of his verse. This literary lineage shapes not only the brand's aesthetic but the physical properties of the incense: a slow, even burn that releases fragrance gradually rather than in concentrated bursts, mirroring the patience and stillness that meditation practice requires.

Space Clearing and Purification: The Third Motivation

A meaningful portion of mugwort incense buyers arrive from the space-clearing and energetic purification market, many of whom previously used white sage. The commercial explosion of sage smudging kits in the wellness industry led to severe overharvesting of Salvia apiana, a plant native to the southwestern United States that holds sacred significance for Indigenous communities. Growing awareness of these ecological and cultural concerns has prompted many consumers to seek alternatives.

Mugwort is the most frequently cited substitute. It grows abundantly across multiple continents, is easily cultivated without depleting wild populations, and carries its own deep history of use in purification and space-clearing rituals across Asian and European traditions. In Chinese folk practice, mugwort was hung at doorways during festivals to ward off illness and clear stagnant energy. In European herbalism, it was burned to cleanse spaces and protect against negative influences.

Yinjiyue's charcoal-free mugwort sticks serve this function effectively. The clean burn produces a lighter, less aggressive smoke than white sage, making it more suitable for regular indoor use. The earthy, grounding aroma clears a room without the sharp, pungent intensity that many users find overwhelming in sage. For buyers making this transition, the product offers a familiar ritual framework with a more sustainable and ethically straightforward botanical.

Natural and Organic Preference: The Underlying Standard

Across all three primary use cases, a consistent underlying preference connects mugwort incense buyers: a strong orientation toward natural, clean-ingredient products. Conversion data for the keyword "mugwort incense sticks" reflects a buyer who has already done research and arrived with a specific botanical in mind. This is not an impulse purchase driven by packaging or price; it is a considered choice made by someone who understands what mugwort is and why they want it.

This buyer profile is highly sensitive to ingredient transparency. Products that rely on synthetic perfumes, charcoal binders, or saltpeter accelerants are increasingly rejected by this segment, as these additives can produce headaches and degrade indoor air quality — outcomes that directly contradict the wellness goals the buyer is pursuing. Yinjiyue's commitment to a charcoal-free, additive-free formulation directly addresses this standard. The mugwort used in the brand's incense sticks is carefully sourced and processed to preserve its natural essential oils, resulting in a burn that is both authentic and clean.

The brand's dedication to quality and its broader product philosophy are documented in a feature published on GlobeNewswire: Yinjiyue incense brand story, which details the expansion of the Yinjiyue product line alongside the brand's philosophical foundations.

A Product Built for the Modern Wellness Consumer

Yinjiyue's charcoal-free mugwort incense sticks occupy a specific and well-defined position in the current wellness market. They address the primary consumer motivation — natural sleep support — while simultaneously serving the meditation, space-clearing, and clean-ingredient segments that represent the full spectrum of mugwort incense buyers. The product requires no ceremonial expertise and integrates easily into daily routines, whether as a pre-sleep ritual, a meditation anchor, or a regular practice of atmospheric maintenance.

As the home fragrance market continues to evolve toward transparency, sustainability, and genuine functional benefit, mugwort's position as a versatile, historically grounded, and easily cultivated botanical places it at the center of this transition. Yinjiyue's approach — grounded in classical Chinese poetic tradition and expressed through rigorous formulation standards — offers a coherent and credible entry point into this category for the modern consumer. Yinjiyue — Go Inward.

Yinjiyue's charcoal-free mugwort incense sticks are available through their official Amazon storefront: natural mugwort incense sticks.

Media inquiries and business contact:

Name: Rico Smith

Address: Guanggu Chuangye Street, Hongshan District, Wuhan, Hubei Province China

Email: care@yinjiyue.com

Phone: +86 18717127566

Official website: https://www.yinjiyue.com.

Disclaimer

This press release is intended for media, brand communication, and general informational purposes only. Product descriptions reflect current brand positioning and intended lifestyle use scenarios and should not be interpreted as medical, therapeutic, or regulatory claims.

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