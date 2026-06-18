Music Beats Cancer Hosts BreakthroughLive – The After Party at BIO 2026, Bringing Together Biotech Innovation and Music to Advance the Fight Against Cancer

SAN DIEGO, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Music Beats Cancer, the nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating cancer innovation through music, community, and philanthropy, will host BreakthroughLive – The After Party on Monday, June 22, 2026, at 9:00 PM at Music Box San Diego, immediately following the BIO Gives Back Concert during the BIO International Convention.

The event will bring together biotech leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, patients, advocates, and artists for an evening celebrating innovation and the people working to transform the future of healthcare.

This year's BIO Gives Back concert will feature global music superstar Jason Derulo as headliner, while Music Beats Cancer's Breakthrough Artists Initiative will spotlight rising performers whose personal experiences with cancer have inspired them to become advocates for better healthcare outcomes.

Featured artists include Austyns Stancil, an Oakland-born singer-songwriter whose father lost his battle with colon cancer. Known for his appearance on America's Got Talent as part of Team Snoop, Austyns uses music to raise awareness and inspire hope for families affected by cancer.

Also performing is Alyssa Raghu, a Billboard-charting artist and American Idol alum whose advocacy was shaped by the loss of her grandmother to breast cancer. Through her music, Alyssa promotes resilience, healing, and the importance of continued innovation in healthcare.

"More than a decade ago, the idea of combining popular culture with biotech innovation was often viewed as unconventional," said Dr. Mona Jhaveri, Founder and Executive Director of Music Beats Cancer. "Today, we recognize that scientific breakthroughs need culture, storytelling, and community engagement to maximize their impact. Through music, we can connect people to the innovators developing life-saving therapies and inspire broader support for cancer research."

BreakthroughLive will feature live performances, networking opportunities, red carpet interviews, and VIP experiences, creating a unique environment where science, entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and entertainment intersect. The event highlights the urgent need to support early-stage biotech companies developing promising therapies for cancer and other serious diseases.

About Music Beats Cancer

Music Beats Cancer is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports early-stage biotech innovators developing promising cancer-fighting technologies. By partnering with musicians, athletes, influencers, and industry leaders, the organization connects communities passionate about improving healthcare outcomes with innovators working to bring new therapies to patients. Since its founding, Music Beats Cancer has supported dozens of biotech companies advancing novel approaches to cancer treatment.

About BIO

The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) is the world's largest biotechnology advocacy association, representing companies, academic institutions, and organizations dedicated to advancing biotechnology. The BIO International Convention is the premier global gathering for the life sciences industry, bringing together leaders from across the biotech ecosystem to drive innovation, investment, collaboration, and patient impact.

Media Contact

Dr. Mona Jhaveri

Founder & Executive Director

Music Beats Cancer

Mona@musicbeatscancer.org

202-251-2672

www.musicbeatscancer.org

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df1046ac-6236-444b-a45b-333bc98b9f06