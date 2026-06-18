Iconic American Brand Celebrates Its 94-Year History on Ethan Allen Day

DANBURY, Conn., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen, a manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings founded in Vermont and headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, will hold its annual Ethan Allen Day celebrations on June 23. This year, the company’s celebrations will incorporate America’s 250th anniversary.

“We're proud of our history and proud to be one of America's best-known brands,” said Farooq Kathwari, Ethan Allen’s Chairman, President, and CEO. “We are named for a Revolutionary War hero known as one of the people who helped put the United States on a new path. We work to carry on his spirit of leadership today, more than 250 years later.”

Founded in 1932, Ethan Allen opened its first sawmill in Beecher Falls, Vermont. The company continues to manufacture furniture in Beecher Falls and Orleans, Vermont, as well as in Maiden and Claremont, North Carolina, in addition to having operations in Mexico and Honduras. Overall, the company is proud to manufacture nearly 75% of its furniture in North America.

Ethan Allen also operates more than 170 retail Design Centers throughout North America. In honor of the company’s commitment to each community it serves, many of its Design Centers will hold food drives in partnership with local charities. From June 23 through July 31, those who wish to participate can bring nonperishable food items to participating Design Centers.

“We are grateful for the talent, skill, and dedication of our associates, from the furniture makers who make wood and upholstered furniture to the interior designers who help clients achieve their dream home visions,” added Mr. Kathwari. “We work hard to offer clients unbeatable value, including furniture built to last, personalized design service enhanced by 3D technology, and a delivery experience that routinely receives very positive reviews.”

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN

Ethan Allen (NYSE: ETD), named America’s #1 Premium Furniture Retailer by Newsweek for three consecutive years, is a leading interior design destination combining state-of-the-art technology with personal service. Ethan Allen design centers, which represent a mix of Company-operated and independent licensee locations, offer complimentary interior design service and sell a full range of home furnishings, including custom furniture and artisan-crafted accents for every room in the home. Vertically integrated from product design through logistics, the Company manufactures about 75% of its custom-crafted furniture in its own North American manufacturing facilities and has been recognized for product quality and craftsmanship since 1932. Learn more at www.ethanallen.com and follow Ethan Allen on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Catherine Plaisted, Vice President, Creative Marketing

catherine.plaisted@ethanallen.com