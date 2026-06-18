Constantiam Biosciences and Cincinnati Children’s Collaborate to Accelerate First-in-Class Neuronopathic Gaucher Disease Therapies

WATERTOWN, Mass. and CINCINNATI, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constantiam Biosciences and Cincinnati Children's today announced a strategic collaboration through an exclusive option for future licensing rights to advance first-in-class small-molecule treatments for neuronopathic Gaucher disease (Types 2 and 3).

The collaboration unites Cincinnati Children's translational research expertise with Constantiam's proprietary RareScan™ functional genomics platform to address a central challenge in Gaucher drug development: the disease can be caused by hundreds of distinct GBA1 mutations. By integrating Cincinnati Children's validated preclinical data with RareScan's ability to rapidly evaluate thousands of gene variants, the companies can prospectively match therapeutic candidates to responsive patient genotypes.

Constantiam is raising a seed round to advance this pipeline through a biomarker-driven development pathway targeting IND-enabling studies and First-in-Human trials.

"We believe every Gaucher patient who volunteers for a trial deserves a therapy tested prospectively on their genotype," said Nick Schafer, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of Constantiam Biosciences. "Cincinnati Children's preclinical Gaucher expertise combined with RareScan's evaluation at scale will provide that opportunity."

"This collaboration allows us to combine our biological understanding of neuronopathic Gaucher disease with Constantiam's RareScan platform to validate therapies tailored to responsive patient genotypes," said Ying Sun, Ph.D., Professor in the Division of Human Genetics at Cincinnati Children's.

"This agreement highlights our commitment to translating academic breakthroughs into clinical solutions for rare pediatric conditions," said Nicholas Archer, Vice President of Innovation Ventures at Cincinnati Children's.

Cincinnati Children’s, a nonprofit academic medical center established in 1883, actively licenses groundbreaking discoveries, patient-derived tools, and proprietary disease models through its Innovation Ventures division to industry partners to address severe orphan diseases worldwide. https://www.cincinnatichildrens.org/research/support/innovation-ventures

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