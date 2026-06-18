New Mexico Bioscience Delegation Showcases Innovation and Industry Growth at BIO International Convention 2026

Albuquerque, NM, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A delegation of economic development, research, healthcare, and industry leaders will represent New Mexico's growing bioscience sector at the BIO International Convention, taking place June 22–25, 2026, in San Diego, California. Led by the Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance (AREA), the delegation will promote New Mexico's bioscience industry, highlight the state's innovation ecosystem, and connect with companies, investors, and industry leaders from around the globe.

"BIO International gives us an opportunity to showcase the exceptional research, talent, entrepreneurial activity, and collaborative partnerships that are driving innovation across our state. We are proud to represent New Mexico on the global stage and demonstrate why our state is an increasingly attractive destination for bioscience investment and growth,” said Chad Matheson, AREA President and CEO.

AREA will exhibit alongside statewide partners, including the New Mexico Bioscience Authority, UNM Health Sciences, New Mexico Partnership, New Mexico Venture Studios, and Sandoval Economic Alliance. Together, these organizations will showcase New Mexico's strengths in biotechnology, healthcare innovation, life sciences research, commercialization, advanced manufacturing, and entrepreneurial support.

“The University of New Mexico Health Sciences is honored to participate in the 2026 BIO International Convention,” said Ryan Cangiolosi, Director of Economic and Community Development at The University of New Mexico Health Sciences. “As part of the New Mexico delegation, we are proud to showcase our state’s world-class research, growing innovation ecosystem, and entrepreneurial spirit while forging strategic partnerships that accelerate technology commercialization and economic growth. BIO provides an unparalleled opportunity to engage with global leaders in biotechnology and life sciences, explore new avenues for collaboration, and highlight the groundbreaking discoveries, transformative research, and real-world impact emerging from The University of New Mexico and communities across our state.”

A key feature of this year's New Mexico presence will be the spotlight on homegrown bioscience companies that are transforming research into real-world solutions. These featured companies include: Albuquerque Clinical Trials, Mesa Alta Research, QBiotech, Sandia Medical Technologies, SunSafe Technologies and Tramway Ventures. Throughout the convention, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about New Mexico's growing bioscience business community and engage directly with these innovative companies advancing breakthrough technologies.

Four New Mexico-based companies—Sandia BioTech, URSA, Selva Nexus, and Weka Biosciences—will deliver live demonstrations and company pitches from the New Mexico booth, highlighting the cutting-edge innovations being developed and commercialized in the state. These presentations will showcase the depth of New Mexico's bioscience talent and the strength of the ecosystem supporting startup growth and industry expansion.

“BIO International is an unparalleled opportunity to elevate New Mexico’s bioscience ecosystem, connect with global industry leaders, and create partnerships that advance innovation. We are proud to showcase the talent, research, and entrepreneurial energy driving our state’s life sciences sector,” said Stephanie Tofighi, Executive Director of the New Mexico Bioscience Authority.

The BIO International Convention is the world's largest and most comprehensive biotechnology event, bringing together more than 20,000 biotechnology and life sciences leaders, investors, researchers, executives, and policymakers from across the globe. The conference provides a unique platform for business development, investment attraction, strategic partnerships, and knowledge sharing across the biotechnology ecosystem.

New Mexico's participation reflects the state's continued momentum in the bioscience industry, supported by nationally recognized research institutions, a growing STEM workforce, innovative startup companies, and a collaborative network of public and private-sector partners working to accelerate industry growth.

“New Mexico has the talent, research assets, and entrepreneurial momentum to become a leader in life sciences and deep tech innovation,” said Alex Koglin, Co-Founder of New Mexico Venture Studios. “BIO International gives us the opportunity to build new partnerships, connect innovators with investors, and showcase our goal-oriented approach to integrate space and advanced technical assistance for companies and technologies driving growth across our state.”

Throughout the convention, the New Mexico delegation will host meetings with prospective companies, investors, site selectors, and strategic partners while highlighting the state's research capabilities, commercialization resources, workforce development initiatives, and business advantages.

To learn more about New Mexico's bioscience industry, delegation partners, and convention activities, visit www.newmexicobio.org.

For more information about the 2026 BIO International Convention, visit https://convention.bio.org/.