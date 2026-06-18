Toll Brothers at Heardmont Farms Community Now Open in Cumming, Georgia

CUMMING, Ga., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Toll Brothers at Heardmont Farms, is now open in Forsyth County, Georgia. The professionally decorated Rhinewood model home is now available for tours at 5030 Heardmont Trace Road in Cumming.

Toll Brothers at Heardmont Farms features an array of sophisticated single-family five-bedroom home designs, offering 3,674 to 5,073 square feet of living space with bright, open-concept floor plans, gourmet kitchens, spacious three-car garages, and personalization options including basements and multigenerational living suites. Homes in the community are priced from the low $900,000s.





The community is ideally located in a tranquil setting within Forsyth County, offering access to resort-style amenities including a clubhouse, pool, pickleball courts, pavilion, outdoor fireplace, playground, parks, and community grills. Toll Brothers at Heardmont Farms is within the highly acclaimed Forsyth County Public Schools district, including North Forsyth High School, and is close to shopping, dining, outdoor recreation, golf courses, and major highways.

"The opening of Toll Brothers at Heardmont Farms represents an incredible opportunity for home shoppers looking for a luxurious lifestyle in an exceptional location," said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia. "With stunning home designs and resort-style onsite amenities, this community truly offers the best of Toll Brothers living."





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Toll Brothers at Heardmont Farms and other Toll Brothers communities throughout Georgia, visit TollBrothers.com/GA or call 888-686-5542.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e21e885-5ca4-4c8f-bb56-e8df51971e89

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e665a91a-de9a-454f-a23b-1895ee8cb867

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)