Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Now Open in Germantown, Maryland

GERMANTOWN, Md., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest luxury home community, Kings Valley View, is now open in Germantown, Maryland. Situated on a tranquil hilltop with picturesque views near Kings Valley Road and Glade Valley Terrace, this exclusive community features thoughtfully designed single-family homes in a prime Montgomery County location. Kings Valley View offers two new collections of modern and innovative home designs with flexible floor plans, including options for finished basements and multigenerational living suites. Home shoppers will enjoy open-concept designs, spacious primary bedroom suites, and thoughtfully curated finishes, all within a serene, tree-lined setting with exceptional hilltop views. Homes are priced from $1 million.





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





Residents of Kings Valley View will benefit from the community's proximity to outdoor recreation, local shopping, and gourmet dining in nearby Clarksburg and Damascus. The community offers easy access to major commuting routes, including Interstate 270 and Interstate 495, as well as the Boyds and Germantown Maryland Area Rail Commuter (MARC) Train Stations, providing a convenient commute to Washington, D.C. Families will also appreciate the community's assignment to the highly acclaimed Montgomery County Public Schools.

"Kings Valley View offers home shoppers a rare combination of luxury, personalization, and convenience in a beautiful scenic setting," said Nimita Shah, Division President of Toll Brothers in D.C. Metro. "We are excited to bring this unique community to Germantown and provide opportunities for home shoppers to create their dream home in such a spectacular location."





For more information on Kings Valley View and other Toll Brothers communities in Maryland, call (866) 232-1718 or visit TollBrothers.com/MD.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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