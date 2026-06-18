Unsafe, Uncertified Gas Installations Lead to Jail Time and Fine for Repeat Offender

Uncertified Technician Pleads Guilty After Investigation Finds Unsafe Work Led to Serious Safety Risk and Property Damage

TORONTO, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robert William Seager has been found guilty in the Ontario Court of Justice for working without a certificate on more than 300 gas appliances in the Durham Region.

The Court sentenced Seager to 30 days in jail, along with a $10,000 fine and a mandatory 25 per cent victim fine surcharge, bringing the total financial penalty to $12,500. He was also placed on probation for two years.

Seager was convicted of one count of doing gas work without being certified, in violation of section 6(1) of Ontario Regulation 212/01.

An investigation by the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) found Seager carried out gas work without holding the required TSSA gas technician certificate and operated as an unregistered fuel heating contractor. He accepted payment for installations that were incomplete and deficient, requiring corrective work by others.

Investigators also found he improperly installed a water heater that contributed to property damage, and he worked on more than 300 gas appliances without certification across Durham Region.

“Unlicensed gas work poses a serious risk to public safety,” said Owen Kennedy, Director of the Fuel Safety at TSSA. “Certified technicians are required to meet strict safety standards. When they operate without proper safety credentials, they put people and property at risk. TSSA will continue to take enforcement action to protect Ontarians.”

In 2022, Seager was convicted and fined $4,000, plus the victim fine surcharge, for the same violation.

Residents who are concerned about work that may have been done by Robert Seager are encouraged to find a local TSSA-registered contractor to do a full inspection.

In Ontario, only fuel contractors registered with TSSA and individuals holding a valid gas technician certificate are legally permitted to work on fuel-fired appliances. Before commissioning any fuel work, members of the public are encouraged to search for and verify registered contractors using TSSA’s online Authorized Heating Fuel Contractors Lookup Tool.

About TSSA

The Technical Standards and Safety Authority is one of Ontario’s public safety regulators mandated by the Government of Ontario to enforce provincial safety regulations and enhance public safety. Throughout Ontario, TSSA regulates the safety of amusement devices, boilers and pressure vessels, elevating devices, fuels, operating engineers, and ski lifts. Its range of safety services include public education and consumer information, certification, licensing and registration, engineering design review, inspections, investigations, safety management consultation, compliance support and enforcement and prosecution activities. The organization’s vision is to be a valued advocate and recognized authority in public safety.

For more information, please contact:

Alexandra Campbell

Vice President, Communications and Stakeholder Relations

Technical Standards and Safety Authority

Telephone: 416-734-2728

Email: media@tssa.org