Atlantis Earns National Recognition with Multiple Hermes Creative and Viddy Awards for "Once Is All It Takes" Brand Campaign

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RENO, Nev., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantis Casino Resort Spa has received multiple prestigious national honors from the Hermes Creative Awards and Viddy Awards for its 2025 integrated brand campaign, "Once Is All It Takes," recognizing excellence in branding, advertising, digital marketing, and creative communications.

Administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), the Hermes Creative Awards and Viddy Awards are among the industry's most respected international competitions, recognizing outstanding achievement in marketing, communications, advertising, branding, and video production. Each year, entries are submitted by corporations, agencies, media organizations, and creative professionals from around the world.

The Atlantis "Once Is All It Takes" campaign earned the following awards:

Hermes Creative Awards – Platinum

Design & Brand Identity | Branding Refresh / Rebrand

Advertising & Promotion | Outdoor / Out-of-Home Advertising

Strategic & Integrated Campaigns | Advertising Campaign

Strategic & Integrated Campaigns | Branding Campaign

Strategic & Integrated Campaigns | Digital Marketing Campaign

Strategic & Integrated Campaigns | Social Marketing Campaign

Advertising & Promotion | Advertising Campaign

Creative Design Advertising & Promotion | Advertising Campaign

Digital Advertising & Promotion | Digital Advertising Campaign



Viddy Awards

Platinum

Non-Broadcast Marketing / Advertising Campaigns – Branding Campaign

Non-Broadcast Marketing / Advertising Campaigns – Digital Advertising Campaign

Gold

Non-Broadcast Marketing / Advertising Campaigns – Digital Marketing Campaign



Launched in 2025, the "Once Is All It Takes" campaign was designed to capture the essence of the Atlantis experience and reinforce the resort's position as Northern Nevada's premier integrated resort destination. The campaign highlighted Atlantis' award-winning accommodations, gaming, dining, entertainment, spa experiences, and guest service through a comprehensive mix of television, digital media, social media, outdoor advertising, website content, and on-property creative.

The campaign's central message reflects the belief that one visit is all it takes for guests to discover what makes Atlantis unique and why so many visitors return year after year.

These national awards recognize the creativity, strategic execution, and effectiveness of the campaign while further strengthening Atlantis' reputation as one of the region's leading hospitality and gaming destinations.

Connect with Atlantis Casino Resort Spa

Instagram: www.instagram.com/AtlantisReno

Facebook: www.facebook.com/AtlantisCasinoResortSpa

About Atlantis Casino Resort Spa

Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, owned and operated by Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRI), is the #1 Reno Hotel by U.S. News & World Report and consistently ranked the #1 Reno resort on TripAdvisor. It is also a recipient of the prestigious AAA Four Diamond designation and is recommended by Forbes Travel Guide. Nestled at the base of the majestic Sierra Nevada mountain range, the Atlantis is conveniently close to Lake Tahoe, breathtaking hiking trails, world-class skiing, and a host of premier golf courses. The Atlantis is recognized for its luxurious accommodations, award-winning outlets including Reno’s only Forbes Four-Star restaurant and Forbes Four-Star spa, captivating bars and lounges and casino-wide action. For more information, visit www.atlantiscasino.com.

Contact:

Shannon Tate

Director of Marketing

775.813.5403

state@atlantiscasino.com