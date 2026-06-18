TretinoinCream.com Launches Medical Provider-Led Telehealth Platform for Prescription Skincare

New online service supports evaluation-based access to tretinoin, acne, dark spots, anti-aging, rosacea, hair growth, and select compounded skincare options when medically appropriate.

LAS VEGAS, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

TretinoinCream.com today announced that its medical provider-led telehealth platform is live, giving patients a simpler way to request evaluation for prescription skincare, tretinoin treatment, and related skin and hair wellness services from home. Built for people who are running out of an existing prescription, restarting a skincare routine, comparing online treatment options, or looking for a transparent visit model, the platform helps patients move from research to medical review without a waiting room.

TretinoinCream.com focuses on practical, high-intent patient needs: online tretinoin prescription access, tretinoin refills, acne treatment online, anti-aging prescription skincare, dark spot and melasma treatment pathways, rosacea care, hair-growth treatment options, and education around common ingredients. The site is organized around plain-language treatment pages, condition guides, ingredient explanations, safety content, and service-area pages so patients can understand what they may need before beginning a medical visit.

The platform was also built for how patients now search for healthcare. Some users type “refill tretinoin online.” Others ask a search engine or AI assistant how to continue prescription skincare, compare generic tretinoin with branded options, understand tretinoin cream versus gel, or find online care in their state. TretinoinCream.com organizes content around those real patient questions, with clear pathways for continuation, convenience, affordability, condition-specific care, and education.

Our goal is to make prescription skincare easier to understand and easier to access when it is medically appropriate, and many patients already know tretinoin, azelaic acid, hydroquinone, minoxidil, finasteride, or compounded skincare options from a prior dermatologist, med-spa, or telehealth experience. They are not always looking for a complicated process. They want a clear path, transparent pricing, and a medical provider who can review whether the requested treatment makes sense for them.

The platform’s core pathway is generic tretinoin skincare treatment, including evaluation for common tretinoin cream or gel options when clinically appropriate. Patients may request routine tretinoin continuation, a restart after time away from treatment, or help choosing between cream and gel formulations. Prescriptions may be sent to a patient’s preferred retail pharmacy, a mail-order pharmacy, or a partner pharmacy, depending on the treatment pathway, availability, and patient preference. Brand-name tretinoin options, including Retin-A or Obagi tretinoin pathways, may also be requested when appropriate.

The Obagi tretinoin treatment pathway is designed for patients who already know the professional skincare brand experience from clinics, dermatologist offices, med-spas, or other online services. TretinoinCream.com can support evaluation for Obagi tretinoin cream strengths and gel options when medically appropriate, while being clear that premium professional-brand products may cost more than generic tretinoin and are typically paid through the dispensing pharmacy.

Beyond tretinoin, TretinoinCream.com includes online treatment pathways and educational content for acne, post-acne marks, dark spots, melasma, hyperpigmentation, rosacea, redness, anti-aging, texture concerns, keratosis pilaris, scars, stretch marks, dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis, cold sores, excessive sweating, oral nail fungus treatment, eyelash and eyebrow growth, eye-area prescription options, menopausal skin changes, and hair growth. Hair services may include medical evaluation for oral minoxidil, finasteride, topical hair formulas, women’s hair regrowth options, and compounded microdose troche pathways where allowed and medically appropriate.

The site also provides a “know your skincare” education layer for patients researching retinol versus tretinoin, tretinoin strengths, tretinoin cream versus gel, purging versus irritation, pregnancy-safe and tretinoin-free skincare alternatives, ingredient combinations, sunscreen, barrier support, and realistic treatment timelines. This educational structure is intended to serve patients who want to make informed decisions before a visit, as well as those comparing online skincare services or looking for a continuation pathway after using a dermatologist, med-spa, or competitor telehealth platform.

TretinoinCream.com’s visit model is built around convenience and transparency. The current standard visit fee is $40 and is intended to support a 60-day cycle where applicable, with medication costs handled separately depending on pharmacy, product type, insurance status, and whether a compounded or branded product is used. The platform is especially relevant for patients searching for tretinoin without insurance, affordable prescription skincare, refill tretinoin online, skincare Rx delivered, or online acne and anti-aging care without an in-person waiting room.

The company also plans to support state and city service pages that explain where online care is available, what patients should know before starting, and how prescription routing may work with retail or mail-order pharmacies. These pages are intended to answer location-specific questions with useful information rather than create generic doorway pages. Availability, pharmacy options, visit timing, and medication access may vary by state, patient history, and medical appropriateness.

The company emphasizes that treatment is not automatic. Each request requires medical evaluation, and prescriptions are issued only when a licensed medical provider determines that a treatment is appropriate. Some treatments are FDA-approved for specific uses, while others may be compounded or prescribed off-label. Compounded medications are not FDA-approved as finished products, and off-label or compounded options require honest expectations, safety screening, and careful patient education.

For patients who are unsure where to start, the platform offers quiz-based pathways, treatment pages, ingredient pages, and an ask-a-clinician experience. These entry points are designed to help users decide whether they are looking for a refill, a new prescription skincare plan, a dark spot or rosacea pathway, a hair-growth evaluation, a premium tretinoin option, or a broader skin optimization plan.

TretinoinCream.com is now available online, and the extensive product catalog covering more than 430+ brand and compounded skincare medications can be viewed anytime.

About TretinoinCream.com

TretinoinCream.com is a medical provider-led telehealth platform focused on accessible, science-informed prescription skincare and related treatment pathways. The site helps patients request evaluation for tretinoin, acne, dark spots, rosacea, anti-aging, hair growth, and select compounded or branded prescription options when medically appropriate. TretinoinCream.com combines online medical visits, education, ingredient guides, treatment-pathway pages, and pharmacy routing options to help patients better understand and access prescription skincare.