Solésence Named Contract Manufacturing Partner of the Year in the 2026 Cosmetics Business Innovation Awards

Global Award Recognizes Excellence in Service, Reliability, and Innovation

ROMEOVILLE, Ill., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solésence, Inc . (Nasdaq: SLSN) a leader in scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories, has been named Contract Manufacturing Partner of the Year in the 2026 Cosmetics Business Innovation Awards.

Presented by HPCi Media, the Cosmetics Business Innovation Awards recognize and celebrate the most important innovations driving progress across the global cosmetics and personal care supply chain. The B2B-focused awards program spotlights the very best in ingredients, packaging, contract manufacturing, technology, testing, regulatory and compliance.

As Contract Manufacturing Partner of the Year, Solésence was recognized for excellence in client satisfaction, innovation, product development, reliability, scalability, service, and speed-to-market. Winners were announced by the judges on June 11 via a broadcast recording.

Solésence’s excellence in innovation and service has earned 12 industry awards since 2022, including, most recently, the 2026 Cosmetics & Toiletries Allē Awards across three categories. With the launch of new technologies in the skin health and healing space and plans to expand its platform beyond environmental protection into active skin restoration, Solésence is poised to bring the same ingredient-led, patent-backed innovation that transformed SPF aesthetics into new frontiers that bridge beauty, health, and wellness.

“We are honored to receive this award, which reflects the strength of our product innovations as well as how we bring them to market and support the success of our brand partners,” commented Kevin Cureton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Solésence. “As brands face increasing pressure to accelerate product development timelines while meeting evolving consumer expectations, we are grateful for the trust our brand partners place in us to deliver ingredient-led, patent-backed innovations that expand what’s possible in environmental protection and skin health across categories. This year, we’ve deepened that support through our unique, technology-driven products and tailored marketing activations that help our brand partners succeed.”

About Solésence, Inc.

Solésence, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLSN), is a leader in scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories. With a mission to deliver joy through innovation, inclusivity and the science of beautiful skin, we have redefined mineral-based sun protection by maximizing transparency, effectiveness, aesthetics, and wearability — empowering individuals to embrace beauty on their own terms. Combining best-in-class skin health solutions with the celebration of self-care, we allow brands to deliver unique product claims and attributes by seamlessly integrating protection, prevention, and treatment technologies into daily use products. Learn more at solesence.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains words such as “expects,” “shall,” “will,” “believes,” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements in this announcement are made based on the Company’s current beliefs, known events and circumstances at the time of publication, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s results of operations, performance, and achievements to differ materially from current expectations expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following: a decision by a customer to cancel a purchase order or supply agreement in light of the Company’s dependence on a limited number of key customers; uncertain demand for, and acceptance of, the Company’s engineered materials, ingredients, and fully formulated products; the Company’s manufacturing capacity and product mix flexibility in light of customer demand; the Company’s limited marketing experience; changes in development and distribution relationships; the impact of competitive products and technologies; the Company’s dependence on patents and protection of proprietary information; the resolution of litigation in which the Company may become involved; the impact of any potential new government regulations that could be difficult to respond to or too costly to comply with while remaining financially viable; the ability of the Company to maintain an appropriate electronic trading venue; and other factors described in the Company’s Form 10-K filed March 31, 2026. In addition, the Company’s forward-looking statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates. Except as required by federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events, uncertainties, or other contingencies.

Media Contact:

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Investor Relations Contact:

investors@solesence.com