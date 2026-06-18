Homes For Our Troops Launches Days of Giving Campaign to Support Injured Veterans

Taunton, MA, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homes For Our Troops (HFOT), a national nonprofit dedicated to building and donating specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, is proud to launch its Days of Giving Campaign in July.

From July 1 through July 14, we invite you to take part in a special fundraising campaign supporting our mission of building and donating specially adapted custom homes for our nation’s severely injured post-9/11 Veterans. Together, we are working toward a goal of raising $1 million in just 14 days to create meaningful, lasting impact by restoring independence and rebuilding lives for those who sacrificed so much for our freedom.

Thanks to a generous match of up to $275,000, every donation you make will go twice as far, courtesy of Bell Textron Inc., Realtor.com, Shaw Industries, and dedicated mission supporters.

As America approaches its 250th anniversary, this campaign offers a meaningful opportunity to honor the service and sacrifice of our nation’s Veterans by giving back in a way that creates lasting impact.

Marine Gunnery Sergeant David Post shares his gratitude for HFOT donors and supporters: “The amount of love, support, and freedom you provide my fellow brothers and sisters is unreal. You are not just giving back to Veterans—you are saving lives.”

For more information or to donate, visit: https://bit.ly/4xdiAsh

About Homes For Our Troops

Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly ninety cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services supporting Veterans. HFOT has built over 440 specially adapted custom homes, 70 ongoing projects, and another 1,800+ Veterans who may qualify.

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