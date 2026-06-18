RALEIGH, N.C., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sherlocks Glass & Dispensary, the North Carolina-based THCa dispensary with retail locations in Raleigh, Durham, and Wake Forest, has secured the #1 ranking for exotic THCa flower online in Herb.co's 2026 national brand ranking. Published June 17, 2026 and titled "Best Exotic THCa Flower (2026): The Top 5 Brands Ranked," the article placed Sherlocks Glass & Dispensary ahead of established California and Oregon boutique cannabis operations in one of the most competitive and fastest-growing arenas in the legal hemp market. The full article is available at https://herb.co/guides/best-exotic-thca-flower. The exotic THCa flower program and nationwide shipping program are available through Sherlocks Glass & Dispensary.





The recognition represents the latest in a series of national acknowledgments for the Raleigh-based operation, which has established one of the most thoroughly documented and exclusive exotic THCa flower programs shipping nationwide from the Southeast United States.

Why Herb.co Ranked Sherlocks #1 for Exotic THCa Flower

Herb.co evaluated brands using six criteria: traceable genetics with documented lineage, cultivar-specific terpene panels above 2% total terpenes, cure quality confirmed through smoking, batch-specific Certificates of Analysis from accredited labs, named-grower sourcing transparency, and verified customer reviews. Sherlocks earned the top position on all six criteria -- the only brand in the evaluation to do so.

Herb.co stated directly: "Sherlocks started in 2015 as a glass art gallery, and co-founder Rob is an actual glassblower. These are people who came from a craft where 'good enough' doesn't exist. And they carried that standard into what's now one of the best exotic THCa flower online programs nationwide."

Four specific factors drove the first-place ranking.

Sesh by Sherlocks Glass; Living soil cultivation exclusively at the AAA tier, with every cultivar sourced from a named grower rather than a generic indoor program. No-till living soil -- where mycorrhizal fungi and beneficial bacteria support terpene development in the root zone -- is the cultivation standard that distinctly separates Sherlock's Sesh AAA exotic THCa flower program from most operations, which rely on synthetic-nutrient indoor cultivation with premium branding applied afterward.

Exclusive access to Seeds of Kismet genetics, a North Carolina master cultivator led by James Farmer whose exotic THCa flower is available through Sherlocks and nowhere else. Herb.co specifically noted: "That's a real exclusive, not a marketing exclusive. We checked." Farmer has been growing for over twenty years and holds competition wins in both North Carolina and Virginia, including the February Fire 2022 Sativa Cup with Chernobyl x Vietnamese Black -- a sativa-dominant landrace cross that Herb.co described as "one of the most genuinely interesting sativa profiles we encountered outside of a licensed dispensary."

Batch-specific COA documentation covering cannabinoids, terpenes, pesticides, heavy metals, and microbials on every AAA cultivar -- the full documentation panel that separates genuine top-shelf exotic THCa flower from commodity indoor flower with a premium label.

Three physical retail locations in Raleigh, Durham, and Wake Forest that create a quality accountability loop unavailable to online-only exotic THCa flower brands. As Herb.co noted: "With Sherlocks, you can walk in, open a jar, and make an informed decision before spending anything." An online-only brand answers to a photograph. Sherlocks answers to the person standing at the counter.

"We are honored to be ranked number one in the United States by Herb.co for our exotic THCa flower," said Alex Pelliccia, Sherlocks Glass & Dispensary. "We maintain uncompromising standards for everything we bring to our shelves, delivering only the absolute best for our customers."

The Seeds of Kismet Exclusive and What It Means

The Seeds of Kismet partnership is the centerpiece of the Sherlocks exotic THCa flower program and the factor that most directly differentiates it from every competitor in the national market. James Farmer's genetics program runs cultivars that most commercial operations would never grow because the economics of scaling them do not work -- rare, high-expression crosses that require extended phenotype hunting, living soil cultivation, and growing cycles that do not fit a volume production model. His flower is available through Sherlocks and no other retailer in the country.

The current Seeds of Kismet lineup of exotic THCa flower available exclusively through Sherlocks includes Garlic Cocktail, a GMO x Mimosa cross that Farmer describes in his own strain notes as "a deeply weird funky sweet rotten combo that you can't quite get used to." Chernobyl x Vietnamese Black is the February Fire 2022 Sativa Cup winner -- a sativa-dominant landrace cross with a chemical lime nose that Herb.co noted is sharp enough to sting, and one of the most genuinely interesting sativa profiles available in the legal cannabis market. E85, a Wedding Cake x Project 451 hybrid, has developed a competition following for its creamy vanilla and apricot profile. 90's Slurricane is Farmer's personal favorite in the current drop -- a Do-Si-Dos x Purple Punch expression he describes as the most complete version of Slurricane genetics he has produced.

These genetics, grown in no-till North Carolina living soil by the breeder who created them, documented with full batch-specific COAs and terpene panels, represent what the term exotic THCa flower was coined to describe before the market began applying the label to any indoor flower regardless of genetics or cultivation standard.

National Recognition for Sherlocks Exotic THCa Flower

The Herb.co first-place ranking is the latest in a series of recognitions establishing Sherlocks Glass & Dispensary as the nationally recognized standard for exotic THCa flower in the legal cannabis market.

Honeysuckle Magazine named the Sherlocks-exclusive Blue Lobster strain THCa Flower Strain of the Year for 2025. Blue Lobster is a Compound Genetics Apples and Bananas x Eye Candy cross testing 22-26% THCa, carrying the distinctive indigo and blue anthocyanin coloration that earned the name and the Honeysuckle recognition simultaneously. The living soil cultivation environment is what allows all four terpene lines in its parentage to express simultaneously rather than one overwhelming the others.

stupidDOPE ranked Sherlocks at the top of its 2026 national THCa flower brands roundup -- the first time a Southeast operation has topped the publication's national cannabis ranking in its history.

Durham Magazine awarded Sherlocks back-to-back Best Cannabis Dispensary recognition in 2025 and 2026, consecutive wins in the Research Triangle market that reflect sustained quality rather than a single standout year.

The company maintains a 4.9-star rating across 1,538 Google reviews spanning the Raleigh, Durham, and Wake Forest locations -- one of the highest sustained review ratings in the North Carolina dispensary market.

The AAA Exotic THCa Flower Standard

The exotic THCa flower program at Sherlocks operates on a tiered sourcing model built around the same craft standard the founders applied to glass art. The AAA Living Soil Exotic tier -- the tier that earned the Herb.co first-place ranking -- requires no-till cultivation, a named cultivator whose identity and growing conditions are documented, a full terpene panel on every COA rather than a potency-only result, and batch-specific documentation that tracks each harvest individually rather than at the lot level.

The Seeds of Kismet exclusive partnership sits at the top of that tier. Below it, the broader AAA program carries living soil strains from vetted sourcing partners with the same documentation requirements. Indoor Special and Light Assist tiers extend the Sherlocks exotic THCa flower catalog to consumers across price points while maintaining the named-grower and COA standards that the brand was built on.

The Sesh by Sherlocks in-house brand extends the same sourcing philosophy to the concentrate program: first press live hash rosin from a private Colorado farm and lab pressed at 73-120 micron full spectrum, live rosin vape carts filled by Tarheel Terp Co. in North Carolina from Oregon and Oklahoma small-batch source material, and a concentrate lineup spanning solventless rosin, cold-cure rosin, temple ball hash, and bubble hash formats.

What Separates Real Exotic THCa Flower from the Label

The Herb.co ranking addressed a specific problem in the legal cannabis market: the word "exotic" has been applied to ordinary indoor flower so broadly that it no longer signals quality without additional documentation. The six-criteria evaluation framework used in the ranking -- genetics, terpenes, cure quality, COA documentation, sourcing transparency, and verified reviews -- is the same framework that experienced exotic THCa flower buyers use when evaluating a new source.

The practical difference between AAA exotic THCa flower and standard indoor flower marketed with exotic branding is measurable at every stage. A named grower whose identity is verifiable. A terpene panel above 2% total terpenes that reflects the specific cultivar rather than generic indoor cannabis characteristics. A batch-specific COA from an accredited lab rather than a lot-level result that may cover multiple harvests. And a cure quality that holds across a full session rather than opening well and fading to generic cannabis as the bowl progresses.

These are the standards that Herb.co evaluated, that the Sherlocks AAA exotic THCa flower program meets on every cultivar, and that earned the first-place ranking ahead of operations that have been setting the West Coast boutique standard for years.

Ordering Exotic THCa Flower from Sherlocks

Sherlocks ships exotic THCa flower and concentrates nationwide. Orders over $60 qualify for free shipping at sherlocksglass.com. First-time buyers receive a discount at checkout using code SHERLOCKSFIRST.

Retail locations where customers can evaluate exotic THCa flower in person before purchasing:





3801 Hillsborough St, Raleigh, NC -- flagship location serving the NC State University corridor and greater Raleigh market

206 Broadway St, Durham, NC -- serving Durham, Chapel Hill, and the Research Triangle Park corridor

508 S White St, Wake Forest, NC -- serving northern Wake County and the greater Wake Forest community

All three locations carry the full exotic THCa flower lineup including the Seeds of Kismet exclusive genetics program, the Sesh by Sherlocks concentrate lineup, and the complete vape and accessory catalog.

About Sherlocks Glass & Dispensary

Sherlocks Glass & Dispensary began as a glass art gallery in Raleigh, North Carolina in 2015 and has grown into one of the most recognized independent dispensaries in the Southeast. Founded by glassblowers who applied craft standards to cannabis retail, Sherlocks carries an exclusive living soil exotic THCa flower program through a partnership with Seeds of Kismet -- a North Carolina master cultivator whose genetics include the February Fire 2022 Sativa Cup winner -- alongside the Sesh by Sherlocks brand covering first press live hash rosin, vape carts, and concentrates across multiple formats. Herb.co ranked Sherlocks #1 for exotic THCa flower online in 2026. Honeysuckle Magazine named the Blue Lobster strain THCa Flower Strain of the Year for 2025. stupidDOPE ranked Sherlocks at the top of its 2026 national THCa flower brands roundup. Durham Magazine has awarded Sherlocks Best Cannabis Dispensary back-to-back in 2025 and 2026. The company maintains a 4.9-star rating across 1,538 Google reviews. For more information visit sherlocksglass.com.

Media Contact:

Alex Pelliccia

Sherlocks Glass & Dispensary

support@sherlocksglass.com

sherlocksglass.com

Raleigh, NC

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e69fbf8-2e05-4fd9-8741-42fd8f384834

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