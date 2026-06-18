ATN International Announces 5.5% Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend

BEVERLY, Mass., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share, representing a 5.5% increase from the previous quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share.

The dividend will be payable on July 8, 2026, to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2026.

“ATN has delivered a quarterly dividend to stockholders since 1999. This dividend increase reflects the strength of our business and our ongoing commitment to creating value and providing a steady return to stockholders,” said Naji Khoury, President and Chief Executive Officer of ATN International.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a provider of digital infrastructure and communications services in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company’s operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities. For more information, please visit www.atni.com .

Company Contact: Investor Relations Contact: Michele Satrowsky

SVP, Head of IR & Treasury

ATN International, Inc.

ir@atni.com Joe Noyons or Kelley Buchhorn

Three Part Advisors, LLC

jnoyons@threepa.com; kbuchhorn@threepa.com

Source: ATN International, Inc.