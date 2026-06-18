Memento Medicines Launches with $93 Million Series A Financing to advance Tie2 Agonist and VEGF Inhibitor Bispecific Antibody Therapy for Retinal Diseases 

Lead program, MMT-205, licensed from MabTics Co., Ltd / Curacle Co., Ltd. is a potential best-in-class bispecific antibody which activates Tie2 and inhibits VEGF, in development for neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME)

In connection with the transaction, Memento Medicines has closed a $93M Series A financing, co-led by Forbion, RA Capital Management and Avego BioScience Capital, to support the progress of MMT-205 through IND-enabling and clinical studies

Memento Medicines is the fifth subsidiary financed by Sera Medicines, an antibody accelerator formed in collaboration with RA Capital in 2023





BOSTON, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Memento Medicines, Inc., a privately-held biotech company developing biologic therapies for retinal diseases, today announced the completion of a $93M Series A financing round co-led by Forbion, RA Capital Management and Avego BioScience Capital, with participation from Sanofi Ventures and Samsara BioCapital. In connection with the financing, Memento also announced that it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with MabTics Co., Ltd. and Curacle Co., Ltd. to obtain worldwide rights to MMT-205. MMT-205, previously known as MT-103, is a bispecific antibody that activates Tie2 and inhibits VEGF, two clinically validated targets that play a central role in the pathogenesis of retinal and vascular diseases. Under the terms of the license agreement, MabTics and Curacle have received upfront consideration comprising cash payments and equity in Memento and are also eligible for additional development, regulatory, and commercial milestones and tiered royalties on net sales.

MMT-205’s agonism of Tie2 simultaneously with inhibition of VEGF may improve upon the established efficacy of anti-VEGF monotherapies in the treatment of retinal diseases such as neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME). MMT-205 activates Tie2 signaling through direct engagement with the Tie2 receptor. Compared to current therapies, MMT-205 produces greater Tie2 activation and improved integrity of the retinal vasculature in preclinical models. Proceeds from the financing will support IND-enabling studies for MMT-205, with clinical trials expected to initiate in 2027.

“MMT-205 holds the potential to become a best-in-class biologic therapy in nAMD and DME and is supported by a robust preclinical data package established by our partners at MabTics and Curacle,” said Naveen Daryani, CEO of Memento Medicines. “Memento is fortunate to have the backing of an accomplished investor syndicate with deep domain expertise in ophthalmology, enabling us to rapidly bring this therapy to patients with various retinal diseases.”

Dr. Dmitrij Hristodorov, General Partner at Forbion commented “Given Forbion’s experience in building and guiding ophthalmology companies, partnering with Memento allows MMT-205 to reach its full potential. We believe that MMT-205 has the potential to be a transformative therapeutic in retinal diseases.”

Dr. Nam-Kyung Lee, CEO of MabTics, and Jaehyeon Ryu, CEO of Curacle remarked: “We are profoundly excited and proud to enter into this alliance, which reflects recognition of the strong therapeutic potential of MMT-205—a novel bispecific antibody that activates Tie2 and inhibits VEGF—compared to current clinical competitors. By leveraging Memento’s outstanding development capabilities and execution strength, we can project our scientific innovations globally. Together, we will actively collaborate to accelerate the clinical advancement of MMT-205, bringing impactful clinical solutions to patients with ocular diseases at an unprecedented pace.”

In conjunction with the financing, Dmitrij Hristodorov, Ph.D., General Partner at Forbion; Zach Scheiner, Ph.D., Partner at RA Capital; Vishal Kapoor, MBA, Partner at Avego BioScience Capital; and Megan Krench, Ph.D., Principal at Sanofi Ventures will join Memento Medicines’ Board of Directors. Memento Medicines was founded by RA Capital’s Sera Medicines, a biologics-focused accelerator advancing next-generation protein therapeutics.

About Memento Medicines

Memento Medicines is a biotech company advancing novel antibody therapies for ophthalmology. Founded in 2026 as the fifth subsidiary of Sera Medicines, a biologics-focused antibody accelerator formed in collaboration with RA Capital, the Company is committed to developing new therapies for patients living with retinal diseases. Memento's lead program, MMT-205, is a potential best-in-class bispecific antibody that activates Tie2 and inhibits VEGF, in development for neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME).

About Forbion

Forbion is a leading global venture capital firm with deep roots in Europe and offices in Naarden, the Netherlands, Munich, Germany, and Boston, USA. Forbion invests in innovative biotech companies, managing approximately €5 billion across multiple fund strategies covering all stages of (bio)pharmaceutical drug development. In addition to its human health focus, Forbion also invests in planetary health solutions through its BioEconomy strategy. The firm’s team of over 30 investment professionals has a strong track record, with more than 130 investments across 11 funds, resulting in numerous approved therapies and successful exits. Forbion is a signatory to the UN Principles for Responsible Investment and operates a joint venture with BGV for seed and early-stage investments in Europe.

About RA Capital Management

Founded in 2004, RA Capital Management is a multi-stage investment manager dedicated to evidence-based investing in public and private healthcare, life sciences, and planetary health companies. RA Capital creates and funds innovative companies, from private seed rounds to public follow-on financings, allowing management teams to drive value creation from inception through commercialization and beyond. RA Capital's knowledge engine is guided by its dedicated, science-first internal research division and Raven, RA Capital's healthcare incubator, offers entrepreneurs and innovators a collaborative and comprehensive platform to explore the novel and the re-imagined. RA Capital has more than 200 employees and over $14 billion in assets under management.

About Avego BioScience Capital

Avego BioScience Capital is a mid-to-late stage life sciences venture firm led by an experienced team of investors and operators with over 100 years of combined biopharma experience. The firm employs a fundamentals-driven, asset-centric investment strategy focused on therapeutics companies. Avego BioScience Capital is currently investing from its second venture fund.

About MabTics

Founded in 2022 by experts with more than 15 years of experience in antibody engineering and translational research, MabTics is dedicated to delivering new hope to patients suffering from intractable vascular diseases with high unmet medical needs through the development of innovative antibody therapeutics based on its proprietary human antibody library with world-class diversity. Through the MMT-205/MT-103 licensing agreement with Memento Medicines, MabTics has further validated its capabilities in antibody drug discovery and development. The company will continue to advance a pipeline of differentiated antibody therapeutics, including vascular normalization-inducing antibodies for renal diseases and anti-thrombotic antibodies designed to address thrombotic disorders without bleeding liabilities.

About Curacle

Curacle Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ: 365270) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for endothelial and microvascular dysfunction, key underlying pathologies associated with aging and chronic diseases. The company is advancing a pipeline of novel small-molecule therapeutics for retinal, renal, neurodegenerative, and vascular diseases, including Rivasterat (CU06), currently in Phase 2 development for diabetic macular edema (DME), and CU01 for renal diseases. Curacle is also collaborating with MabTics on the development of novel biologics targeting vascular dysfunction. Through its differentiated approach to vascular biology and collaborative biologics research, Curacle aims to develop innovative therapies for patients with serious diseases and high unmet medical needs.

Media and Investor Contact:

Lauren McCormick

ICR Healthcare

Lauren.McCormick@icrhealthcare.com