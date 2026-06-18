ScottsMiracle-Gro Appoints Nick Miaritis to Executive-Level Chief Brand Officer Position

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), the leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products in North America, today announced that Nick Miaritis has been named executive vice president and chief brand officer, a new position overseeing the Company’s brands and leading all its marketing strategies and initiatives. The appointment represents a strategic pivot in the Company's SMG 2.0 transformation into a premier outdoor lifestyle brand.

Miaritis has deep experience with Fortune 500 brands, most recently as chief client officer at VaynerMedia, a global creative and media agency where he led brand partnerships, accelerated growth and developed new capabilities. He will report to President and Chief Operating Officer Nate Baxter.

“Our SMG 2.0 growth plans are centered on channel expansion, category growth and innovation grounded in naturals and organics,” Baxter said. “Delivering on these growth drivers requires us to engage with consumers in more powerful ways. We are at an exciting and transformative time as we move more aggressively into ecommerce and position ScottsMiracle-Gro as a premier lifestyle brand in a dynamic marketplace. Nick has the vision and acumen to serve as the architect of our growth machine, creating the social and digital marketing powerhouse essential to connecting with a new generation of consumers and unlocking the next phase of our growth potential.”

Miaritis is a marketing and brand leader known for building culturally relevant campaigns that blend creativity with business impact. Throughout his career, he has helped create some of the most talked-about and award-winning advertising of the past two decades. He is a graduate of Georgetown University.

“We have huge opportunities to win with consumers and bring more people into the lawn and garden category,” Miaritis said. “I look forward to working with the team as we focus on expanding our household penetration and engaging with consumers through a social- and digital-first approach aimed at forging strong emotional and personal connections to ScottsMiracle-Gro and our portfolio of iconic, market-leading brands.”

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $3.3 billion in sales, the Company is the leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products in North America. The Company’s brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company’s Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, Ortho® and Tomcat® brands are market-leading in their categories. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

For investor inquiries:

Brad Chelton

Vice President

Treasury, Tax and Investor Relations

brad.chelton@scotts.com

(937) 309-2503

For media inquiries:

Tom Matthews

Chief Communications Officer

tom.matthews@scotts.com

(937) 844-3864