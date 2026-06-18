Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. Announces the Delivery of the LNG Carrier ‘Agamemnon’

ATHENS, Greece, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC), an international owner of ocean-going vessels (the "Company," "CCEC," "we" or "us"), today announced that it has successfully taken delivery of the LNG Carrier ("LNG/C") 'Agamemnon'.

Following its delivery on June 17, 2026, the LNG/C Agamemnon (HD Hyundai Samho Co., Ltd., 174,000 cbm) has commenced its previously announced time charter with a major energy company through March 2027. Upon completion of that charter, the vessel will, at the Company's option, commence either the long-term charter originally allocated to LNG/C Athlos or the one allocated to LNG/C Archon, with firm periods of five years and seven years, respectively, each including an additional five-year option at the charterer's discretion.

The acquisition of LNG/C Agamemnon was funded using cash on hand together with a new senior secured bridge loan facility of $216.0 million. This facility will be refinanced in July 2026 upon the drawdown of an eight-year JOLCO facility in the amount of $216.0 million.

Agamemnon is the 14th latest-generation LNG/C delivered to the Company. CCEC's under-construction fleet also includes seven additional latest-generation LNG/Cs, scheduled for delivery between the third quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2029.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC), an international shipping company, is a leading platform of gas carriage solutions with a focus on energy transition. CCEC’s in-the-water fleet includes 18 high specification vessels, including 14 latest generation LNG/Cs, one legacy Neo-Panamax container vessel, one dual-fuel medium gas carrier and two handy LCO2/multi-gas carriers. In addition, CCEC’s under-construction fleet includes seven additional latest generation LNG/Cs, five dual-fuel medium gas carriers, two handy LCO2/multi-gas carriers and one LNG DF Bunkering vessel to be delivered between the third quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2029.

For more information about the Company, please visit: www.capitalcleanenergycarriers.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, among other things, statements related to CCEC’s delivery of strategic goals, ability to pursue growth opportunities and expectations or objectives regarding future vessel deliveries and share repurchase, charter rate and revenue expectations, are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the stated or forecasted results to be materially different from those anticipated. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of forward-looking statements and other risks and uncertainties, see “Risk Factors” in our annual report filed with the SEC on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed on April 27, 2026. Unless required by law, CCEC expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in its views or expectations, to conform them to actual results or otherwise. CCEC does not assume any responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Details:

Investor Relations / Media

Brian Gallagher

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +44 (770) 368 4996

E-mail: b.gallagher@capitalmaritime.com

Nicolas Bornozis/Markella Kara

Capital Link, Inc. (New York)

Tel. +1-212-661-7566

E-mail: ccec@capitallink.com