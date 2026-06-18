Milton Hydro Welcomes AEUSP Safety Leaders for Industry Forum

MILTON, Ontario, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safety professionals from across Ontario convened in Milton this week as Milton Hydro Distribution Inc. (Milton Hydro) hosted a regional gathering of the Association of Electrical Utility Safety Professionals (AEUSP). The two-day event held June 17–18, brought together representatives from utilities and contractor organizations to advance shared safety priorities and strengthen collaboration across the sector.

The session provided a platform for open dialogue on critical issues shaping workplace safety in the electrical utility industry. Participants received updates from the Provincial Labour Management Safety Committee and a demonstration of how virtual learning modules de-risk training by rendering depictions of real-life work scenarios in safe virtual settings. Attendees also reviewed recent industry incident events and corresponding corrective actions, reinforcing a commitment to continuous learning and prevention.

“Bringing together such a diverse group of utilities and contractors is what makes AEUSP so impactful. These meetings create space for honest dialogue, shared learning, and practical innovation, whether it’s advancing training methods or strengthening safety practices across the board. Our collective commitment to collaboration continues to move the industry forward,” said Kelly McGregor, AEUSP Chair.

The AEUSP serves as a collaborative network for safety practitioners within Ontario’s electrical utility landscape, including both utilities and the contractors that support them. Through regular forums like this, member organizations remain dedicated to advancing health, safety, and environmental performance. By prioritizing injury prevention, risk mitigation, and knowledge-sharing, AEUSP participants collectively contribute to a safer, more resilient industry.

“Safety First isn’t just a core value at Milton Hydro, it’s how we show up every day. We’re proud to host this AEUSP triannual meeting and bring together an industry where collaboration and mutual support are the standard, and where all our safety professionals continue to learn from one another to keep everyone safe,” said Troy Hare, President and CEO, Milton Hydro.

About Milton Hydro:



Milton Hydro is a local distribution company responsible for distributing electricity to more than 45,000 business and residential customers within the Town of Milton and our surrounding service area. Milton Hydro is a wholly owned subsidiary of Milton Hydro Holdings Inc., owned by the Town of Milton.

Milton Hydro has been providing safe, reliable, and affordable electricity service for nearly a century and is enabling the ‘electrification of everything’ to keep its customers powered for generations to come.