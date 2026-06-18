U.S. Global Investors Declares Continued Monthly Dividend as Oil Drops Below the 50-Day Moving Average, a Positive Signal for Tactical Investors and Traders

San Antonio, TX, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) (“the Company”), a registered investment advisory firm[1] with expertise in gold mining stocks and the airline industry, is pleased to announce that it will continue its payment of monthly dividends.

The Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) approved payment of the $0.0075 per share per month dividend beginning in July 2026 and continuing through September 2026. The record dates are July 13, August 17 and September 14, and the payment dates will be July 27, August 31 and September 28.

Based on the June 16, 2026, closing price of $2.91 this monthly dividend represents an annualized yield of approximately 3.1%.

Airline Stocks Take Off as Oil Prices Fall

The Company notes that when oil prices trade below their 50-day moving average, it can be a constructive development for tactical investors and traders. In the past, this technical breach has often signaled easing inflationary pressures and improving cost structures across multiple sectors, particularly commercial aviation.

Airline stocks have responded strongly to the reduced fuel-price pressure. Shares of Delta Air Lines and United Airlines have posted significant gains, [2] reflecting renewed optimism around profitability as carriers benefit from stable travel demand and lower input costs.

“We have long believed in the resilience of global air travel and the opportunities created by commodity cycles,” said Frank Holmes, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of U.S. Global Investors. “When oil prices drop below the 50-day moving average, it serves as a clear positive signal for tactical investors and traders. We see genuine fundamental improvement ahead, not just short-term sentiment.”

The Company continues to monitor these dynamics closely through its specialized funds and the use of its Smart Beta 2.0 quant investment strategy for thematic products. Its U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSE: JETS) provides investors access to the global airline industry, including airline operators, manufacturers and online travel agencies.

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides investment advisory and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds and U.S. Global ETFs.

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Please consider carefully a fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and other important information, obtain a statutory and summary prospectus for JETS here. Read it carefully before investing.

Total Annualized Returns as of 3/31/2026:

Fund One-Year Five-Year Ten-Year Gross Expense Ratio U.S. Global Jets ETF NAV 19.38% -1.41% 0.22% 0.60% U.S. Global Jets ETF Market Value 19.56% -1.47% 0.25% 0.60%

Performance data quoted above is historical. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Results reflect the reinvestment of dividends and other earnings. For a portion of periods, the fund had expense limitations, without which returns would have been lower. Current performance may be higher or lower than the performance data quoted. The principal value and investment return of an investment will fluctuate so that your shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Performance does not include the effect of any direct fees described in the fund’s prospectus which, if applicable, would lower your total returns. Performance quoted for periods of one year or less is cumulative and not annualized. Obtain performance data current to the most recent month-end at www.usfunds.com.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the funds. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Because the funds concentrate their investments in specific industries, the funds may be subject to greater risks and fluctuations than a portfolio representing a broader range of industries. The funds are non-diversified, meaning they may concentrate more of their assets in a smaller number of issuers than diversified funds. The funds invest in foreign securities which involve greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. These risks are greater for investments in emerging markets. The funds may invest in the securities of smaller-capitalization companies, which may be more volatile than funds that invest in larger, more established companies.

The performance of the funds may diverge from that of the index. Because the funds may employ a representative sampling strategy and may also invest in securities that are not included in the index, the funds may experience tracking error to a greater extent than funds that seek to replicate an index. The funds are not actively managed and may be affected by a general decline in market segments related to the index.

Airline Companies may be adversely affected by a downturn in economic conditions that can result in decreased demand for air travel and may also be significantly affected by changes in fuel prices, labor relations and insurance costs.

Foreign and emerging market investing involves special risks such as currency fluctuation and less public disclosure, as well as economic and political risk. By investing in a specific geographic region, such as China and/or Taiwan, a regional ETFs returns and share price may be more volatile than those of a less concentrated portfolio.

Cargo Companies may be adversely affected by downturn in economic conditions that can result in decreased demand for sea shipping and freight. All opinions expressed and data provided are subject to change without notice. Some of these opinions may not be appropriate to every investor.

This news release may include certain “forward-looking statements” including statements relating to revenues, expenses, and expectations regarding market conditions. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The continuation of future cash dividends will be determined by U.S. Global Investors’ Board of Directors, at its sole discretion, after review of the Company’s financial performance and other factors, and is dependent on earnings, operations, capital requirements, general financial condition of the Company, and general business conditions.

Holdings may change daily. Holdings are reported as of the most recent quarter-end. The following securities mentioned in the press release were held by one or more accounts managed by U.S. Global Investors as of (03/31/2026): Delta Air Lines Inc., United Airlines Holdings Inc.

Smart Beta 2.0 is an investment approach that blends the low cost and transparency of passive index tracking with the performance-seeking goals of active management.

All opinions expressed and data provided are subject to change without notice. Some of these opinions may not be appropriate to every investor.

[1] Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

[2] Keown, Callum. “United and Other Airline Stocks Are Winners—but Not the Winners—of the Iran Deal.” Barron’s, 15 June 2026, https://www.barrons.com/articles/united-airlines-stock-price-delta-iran-deal-cdaf9255

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