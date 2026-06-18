Bartlett and Shell Rock Soy Processing, LLC intend to combine soy processing businesses

Kansas City, MO & Shell Rock, IA, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bartlett, a Savage Company (Bartlett), and Shell Rock Soy Processing, LLC (SRSP) today announced their intent to combine their soybean crush businesses.

The combination brings together two highly complementary organizations with a shared commitment to connecting U.S. farmers to expanding markets for food, feed and renewable fuels. Together, the companies will create a larger, more robust platform for long-term growth, while preserving the operational strengths and relationships that have driven their success.

“Shell Rock fits perfectly in the Bartlett network. This combination will offer growth opportunities for our business and our team members, creates efficiencies and resilience, and will allow us to better serve our customers,” said Bartlett’s Executive Director Bob Knief. “We have known the team at SRSP for years and are excited to welcome them and build on the strengths of both our companies.”

The joined company will adopt Bartlett’s branding, leveraging its 118-year history of sourcing, processing and transporting grains and oilseeds while gaining SRSP’s extensive oilseed crush industry experience. SRSP’s and Bartlett’s crush plants were designed with the ability to double their current capacity, providing the joint venture with significant growth potential. Additionally, Bartlett’s crush plant is located in Cherryvale, Kansas, and SRSP’s is in Shell Rock, Iowa, supporting geographic risk diversification and differentiating the destination markets for both companies.

“We are thrilled about the potential to grow and enhance our value through this partnership with Bartlett,” said SRSP CEO Corey Jogenson. “SRSP has an established history of operational and commercial expertise in soybean crush that aligns with Bartlett’s. Our shared purpose of connecting U.S. farmers to their markets, and feeding and fueling the world makes this joint venture a natural and complementary fit.”

Both facilities will continue operating and leaders commit that employees, customers, and suppliers will experience continuity throughout the integration process.

Subject to due diligence by both parties and the satisfaction of closing conditions, we expect the business combination will close by January 2027.

About SRSP

SRSP is the first independently built and owned company to join the U.S. soy crush industry in many years. The state-of-the-art facility was commissioned and commenced operations in December 2022 in Butler Logistics Park, Shell Rock, Iowa. Our team of 60 plus employees have been together since 2022. That team successfully represents SRSP every day in our interactions with farmers, carriers, suppliers, end use customers and our local community.

About Bartlett

Established in 1907, Bartlett joined the Savage family of companies in 2018. Its diverse agribusiness is focused on the acquisition, storage, transportation, processing and merchandising of grain. The company is a leading U.S. exporter of grain to Mexico. Bartlett produces a broad range of flour to meet its customers’ needs and plays an important and growing role in the food and renewable fuel sector with its soybean processing capability.

About Savage

Established in 1946, Savage is a private company based in Midvale, Utah that owns and operates Bartlett, Energy & Mineral Services, Refinery Services, and Texon. With more than 4,000 team members in more than 100 locations across the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Saudi Arabia, our companies are integral to the global supply chain, helping our customers and partners sustainably feed the world and fuel modern life.

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