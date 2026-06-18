Talisker Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. (“Talisker” or the “Company”) (TSX:TSK | OTCQB:TSKFF) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held earlier today.

A total of 82,615,240 common shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 40% of the total number of common shares of the Company issued and outstanding. All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved including:

election of all eight management nominees to the board of directors of the Company;

the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration;

the approval of the Equity Incentive Plan and all unallocated options, restricted share units, performance share units and deferred share units; and

the approval of the Employee Share Purchase Plan.

Detailed voting results regarding the election of directors are as follows:

Name Voted For

# Voted For

% Voted Withhold

# Voted Withhold

% Stephen Burleton 70,935,936 99.912 62,146 0.088 Christina Hadath 70,933,866 99.910 64,216 0.090 Terence Harbort 70,936,336 99.913 61,746 0.087 Duncan Middlemiss 70,710,306 99.595 287,776 0.405 Robert Power 70,949,936 99.932 48,146 0.068 Morris Prychidny 70,949,546 99.932 48,536 0.068 Danièle Spethmann 70,946,426 99.927 51,656 0.073 Eric Tremblay 70,949,036 99.931 49,046 0.069

For further information, please contact:

Lindsay Dunlop

Vice President, Investor Relations

lindsay.dunlop@taliskerresources.com

+1 647 274 8975

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker’s flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is producing at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an historic high-grade producing gold mine near Hope BC, with significant exploration potential and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company has a significant landholding in the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, as well as several other early-stage Greenfields projects.