SFAA Members Elect Board and Highlight Strategic Priorities at 118th Annual Meeting

Washington, D.C., United States, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Surety & Fidelity Association of America (SFAA), a nonprofit, nonpartisan trade association representing all segments of the surety and fidelity industry, held its 118th Annual Meeting on June 16 in Washington, D.C., bringing together more than 170 leaders and professionals to discuss priorities, opportunities, and the future direction of the association and the profession.
During the meeting, Michael Keimig, President & CEO, Markel Surety Corporation and SFAA Chair, and Ryan Work, President & CEO, SFAA, emphasized the importance of member engagement, collaboration, advocacy, and data-driven insights in strengthening the value of surety and fidelity and positioning the market for continued growth and impact.
Members received updates on SFAA’s strategic plan, government affairs initiatives, and research efforts, including updated economic analysis being developed with EY to support advocacy efforts and reinforce the economic value and importance of surety bonding.
The meeting also highlighted the work of the SFAA Foundation, which awarded $90,000 in scholarships in 2025 to help strengthen workforce development and expand the pipeline of qualified applicants entering the profession. Members recognized Larry Taylor, President, Merchants Bonding Company, for his leadership and service as Foundation President and welcomed Bryce Grissom, Senior Vice President, Travelers Bond & Specialty Insurance, as incoming Foundation President.
“This year’s Annual Meeting demonstrated the strength of this membership and the value of coming together to exchange ideas, strengthen relationships, and align around the priorities that will shape our future,” said Michael Keimig, SFAA Chair and President & CEO, Markel Surety Corporation. “The conversations throughout the meeting reinforced that our greatest opportunity comes from continued engagement, strong advocacy, actionable insights, and working collectively to advance the value of surety and fidelity.”
During the business session, SFAA members unanimously elected the following 2026–2027 leadership:
Executive Committee
Michael Keimig
President & CEO, Markel Surety Corporation
SFAA Chair
Antonio C. Albanese
Head of Surety, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company
SFAA Vice Chair
Bryce Grissom
Senior Vice President
Travelers Bond & Specialty Insurance
Gary Stumper
National Surety Leader, Westfield Group
Larry Taylor
President, Merchants Bonding Company Group
John Welch
President & CEO, CNA Surety Group
Nate Zangerle
President, Global Surety, Liberty Mutual
Board of Directors
Michael Keimig
President & CEO, Markel Surety Corporation
Antonio C. Albanese
Head of Surety, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company
Ken Bearley
President, Bond Division, Great American Insurance Companies
Matt Curran
EVP, Head of Surety, North America
Sompo International
Carolina DiGiacomo
Head, Credit & Surety Americas
Swiss Re
Bryce Grissom
Senior Vice President, Travelers Bond & Specialty Insurance
John Guglielmo
Head of Surety, North America
Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions
Stephen M. Haney
Division President, North America Surety & CUO, Global Surety
Chubb Surety
Michael Heidrick
Vice President, Head of Bond
The Hartford
James Kawiecki
President, Surety
Hanover Insurance Group
Matt Lubin
President, Surety Division
Crum & Forster
Stephen Ruschak
EVP, Surety
Arch Insurance Group
Gary Stumper
National Surety Leader
Westfield Group
Larry Taylor
President
Merchants Bonding Company
John Welch
President & CEO
CNA Surety Group
Ryan Work
President & CEO
The Surety & Fidelity Association of America
Nate Zangerle
President, Global Surety
Liberty Mutual
Mike Zurcher
Executive Vice President, Surety
IAT Insurance Group
The Annual Meeting also featured keynote speaker Steve Welch, entrepreneur, investor, author, and co-founder of DreamIt Ventures. His presentation, Built on Purpose: The Difference Between Motion and Real Change, explored leadership, execution, and innovation, and offered practical insights into how organizations can adapt and succeed in rapidly evolving environments.
Members also recognized leadership and contributions across the profession, including presentation of SFAA’s Lifetime Achievement Award to Tim Mikolajewski of Liberty Mutual and recognition of the following Surety Awards recipients:
- Florida Surety Association – Gold Award
- Surety Association of Ohio – Gold Award
- Surety Association of San Diego – Silver Award
- Florida Surety Association – Advocacy Award
- Tammy Wheeler – Tiger Trust Award
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