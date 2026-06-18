PICS INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of PicS N.V. Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Losses to Contact the Firm 

ATLANTA, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against PicS N.V. (“PicS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PICS). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts in its Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company’s January 2026 initial public offering (“IPO”), including allegations that: (a) PicS had conducted an evaluation of its credit evaluation procedures in December 2025 and determined that such procedures were deficient and in need of enhancement; (b) as a result of the new procedures the Company had implemented in December 2025, PicS had reclassified approximately R$590 million of exposures previously classified as Stage 2 to Stage 3, leading to an incremental ECL charge of R$88 million in the three months ended December 31, 2025; (c) PicS had experienced a heightened, but unreported, Stage 3 formation rate of more than 7% in the fourth quarter of 2025 that deviated substantially from the historical results and trends provided in the Offering Documents; (d) the Offering Documents had materially overstated the quality and ability of the Company’s credit models and user data to inform the Company’s underwriting practices and to allow PicS to timely and effectively monitor, assess, and identify adverse credit events, credit risks, and credit deterioration across its portfolio; and (e) PicS suffered from degradations in customer credit quality and heightened risks of default and loan impairment as a result of its entrance into materially riskier business lines leading up to the IPO, resulting in undisclosed adverse financial and operational trends such as heightened incidents of default, which predated the IPO and were internally projected by PicS to continue to worsen following the IPO, materially impairing the Company’s business, operations, and financial results.

If you purchased PicS shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s January 30, 2026 IPO, and experienced a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/pics/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is August 4, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com