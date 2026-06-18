Brookfield Business Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Business Corporation (the “Corporation”) (NYSE, TSX: BBUC) today announced that all seven nominees proposed for election to the board of directors of the Corporation by holders of Class A Subordinate Voting Shares (“Class A Shares”) and holders of Class B Multiple Voting Shares (“Class B Shares”) were elected at the Corporation’s annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 18, 2026 in a virtual meeting format. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.
In accordance with the Corporation’s articles, each Class A Share was entitled to one vote per share, representing a 25% voting interest in the Corporation in the aggregate, and the Class B Shares were entitled to a total of 619,477,914 votes in the aggregate, representing a 75% voting interest in the Corporation.
The following is a summary of the votes cast by holders of Class A Shares and Class B Shares, voting together as a single class, in regard to the election of the seven directors:
|Director Nominee
|Votes For
|%
|Votes Withheld
|%
|Cyrus Madon
|799,309,202
|98.81
|9,617,720
|1.19
|Jeffrey Blidner
|798,044,218
|98.65
|10,882,704
|1.35
|David Court
|806,262,464
|99.67
|2,664,458
|0.33
|Stephen Girsky
|799,558,183
|98.84
|9,368,739
|1.16
|Paul Farrell
|808,694,328
|99.97
|232,594
|0.03
|Lori Pearson
|798,845,607
|98.75
|10,081,315
|1.25
|Patricia Zuccotti
|808,790,386
|99.98
|136,536
|0.02
A summary of all votes cast by holders of the Class A Shares and Class B Shares represented at the Corporation’s annual meeting of shareholders is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Brookfield Business Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BBUC) is a global owner and operator of vital industrial and business services operations. Our objective is to acquire market-leading businesses for value, execute our operational improvement plans to increase cash flows, and recycle capital to compound long-term growth. For more information, please visit https://bbuc.brookfield.com.
Brookfield Business Corporation is the flagship listed vehicle of Brookfield Asset Management’s Private Equity Group. Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $1 trillion of assets under management.
For more information, please contact:
|Media:
|Investors:
|Marie Fuller
|Alan Fleming
|Tel: +44 207 408 8375
|Tel: +1 (416) 645-2736
|Email: marie.fuller@brookfield.com
|Email: alan.fleming@brookfield.com