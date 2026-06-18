All Weather at Home raises the bar for Canadian manufacturing with country’s largest rooftop solar industrial field on a window, door and glass manufacturing plan

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EDMONTON, AB, June 17, 2026 — All Weather at Home, one of Canada’s largest privately owned manufacturers of windows, doors and glass, today formally unveiled its operating rooftop solar industrial field. It is the largest rooftop solar industrial field ever installed on a window, door and glass manufacturing site in Canada. The installation, located at the company’s Edmonton showroom and manufacturing plant, marks a significant milestone for the company, and for what Canadian manufacturing can look like when a business is built to last.

The 1,183-kilowatt direct current system spans 110,000 square feet of rooftop and features 2,040 Thornova 580-watt solar panels. The array generates approximately 1.3 gigawatt hours of energy annually, enough electricity to power 1,548 typical Alberta single-family homes for one year, while reducing the plant’s electricity consumption by 35 per cent. It is also expected to avoid 632 tonnes of CO₂ emissions each year. On weekends, surplus power flows directly into Alberta’s electricity grid.

“This is a long-term investment in how we operate. We are not reacting to market conditions or checking a sustainability box. We are making a deliberate, calculated decision to build a stronger business, reduce our cost structure and reinforce the standard we hold ourselves to as a leader in this industry,” says Colin Wiebe, Co-CEO, All Weather Group. “The companies that will define Canadian manufacturing in the next generation are the ones making these decisions today.”

The project was developed in collaboration with InfernoEnergy and required navigating complex structural engineering, permitting and technical approvals to bring an installation of this scale to life on an active manufacturing facility. All Weather at Home expects the system to pay for itself within 7.5 years.

“Projects like this don’t happen without a client who already knows where they’re going. All Weather at Home came to us with a vision to reduce utility expenses and the patience to do it right. The technical complexity here was real. This is a large, active manufacturing plant, and what made it possible was a partner who understood that doing it properly was worth the time it took,” says Curtis Craig, President, Inferno Energy. The solar industrial field builds on a broader operational philosophy that has defined All Weather at Home for nearly five decades. The company applies LEAN manufacturing principles across its production systems, recycling more than 2,000 pounds of uPVC daily alongside glass, cardboard, plastics and aluminum.



“Efficiency isn’t a project for us, it’s a practice. It’s embedded in how we build and how we run every line on this floor,” says Jillene Lakevold, Co-CEO, All Weather Group. “This solar industrial field is the natural next expression of that. It makes sound business sense, it deepens our sustainability commitments, and it reflects what we believe our responsibility looks like as a Canadian manufacturer serving homeowners, builders, contractors and dealers west of Thunder Bay. We’re proud of it.”

To learn more about All Weather at Home, visit allweatherathome.ca.

About All Weather at Home

Founded in 1978, All Weather at Home is one of Canada’s largest privately owned manufacturers of residential windows, doors and glass. With a 261,000+ sq. ft. manufacturing footprint and a network of nearly 800 dealer partners as well as homeowners, builders, and contractors from the BC to Manitoba.



Built on a legacy of strong partnerships, their Canadian-made products are designed to perform in the country’s toughest climates. A Platinum Club member of Canada’s Best Managed Companies and 10-time ENERGY STAR® award recipient including five-time ENERGY STAR® Manufacturer of the Year award recipient. All Weather at Home is committed to building better together.



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Media Contact:

Lindsay Guthrie

Communications Specialist, All Weather at Home

(780) 901-4692

Corporatecommunications@allweathergroup.ca

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