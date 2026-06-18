New York, NY, USA, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProflUp is reporting findings from a 13-year operational dataset that documents early-window distribution patterns on Instagram across 2,773,389 completed automated engagement interactions and formalizes those observed delivery patterns under the name Engagement Velocity Framework.

The dataset aggregates automated engagement activity that began in 2013 when the platform operated as AutolikesIG.com and has continued through successive evolutions of Instagram's content distribution architecture. The analysis focuses on how timing and pacing of engagement during an initial evaluation window correlate with subsequent distribution signals for posts. ProflUp’s report draws on measured delivery events, registered account activity and infrastructural changes recorded over more than a decade of continuous operation.

The Engagement Velocity Framework emerges from operational observation rather than theoretical modeling. The framework codifies three core findings derived from the 2,773,389 completed interactions in the dataset: the speed at which new posts are detected, the pacing of engagement delivery relative to organic audience behavior, and the cumulative effect of consistent early-window engagement across multiple posts. Those findings inform a methodology for timing delivery decisions and relate to how early engagement may influence sampling, extended distribution and predictive account-level signals.

Detection speed is quantified in the operational record as infrastructure detection of new posts at approximately 60 seconds after publication. ProflUp’s dataset shows that engagement arriving after the platform’s observed initial evaluation window does not register against the same distribution signals as engagement delivered during that early interval. Delivery pacing is recorded as a distinct pattern in the dataset: spikes of simultaneous likes do not mirror natural early-audience accumulation, and the documented delivery approach specifies a gradual curve that builds and trails in patterns observed across the recorded interactions. The dataset further distinguishes between isolated early-velocity events on single posts and consistent early-window engagement applied repeatedly; the results indicate that consistent patterns across an account produce account-level signal adjustments more reliably than single-post anomalies.

ProflUp’s operational history recorded in the dataset includes two major infrastructure rebuilds since 2013. The 2018 rebuild shifted delivery architecture away from volume-centric mechanisms toward models that emphasize timing and pacing. The 2024 transition retained existing account networks and underlying infrastructure while undertaking a rebrand from AutolikesIG.com to ProflUp and introducing formal documentation of the delivery methodology. The current registered user base reported in the operational record is 96,705 accounts across subscription plans, with active use by creators, agencies and ecommerce brands represented in the platform’s operational metrics.

All delivery recorded in the dataset operates through real Instagram accounts, and the operational description notes that no Instagram password or credential access is required at any point. The dataset spans four significant changes in Instagram’s distribution surfaces: the shift from chronological to algorithmic feeds, the establishment of Explore as a discovery surface, the elevation of Reels as a dominant format, and multiple enforcement actions affecting networks of inauthentic engagement. The dataset is presented as a technical record of observed delivery outcomes tied to timing-sensitive infrastructure decisions rather than as a promotional claim.

The framework publication was covered editorially by AZ Big Media on June 10, 2026, which characterized the documentation as a move toward a more structured articulation of engagement infrastructure grounded in operational data. That coverage is noted as part of the public record surrounding the dataset and the formalization of the methodology under the Engagement Velocity Framework name.

Yiannis Marcou, chief executive officer of ProflUp, commented on the operational record and its formalization as an identified methodology: "Thirteen years of operation produces patterns you can't see from the outside," Marcou said. "The Engagement Velocity Framework is not a marketing document - it is a technical record of what the data shows about how Instagram evaluates early-window engagement. We are publishing it because the methodology deserves a name and a fixed reference point, not because the delivery is changing. It isn't."

The reporting emphasizes that the Engagement Velocity Framework represents a codified, observable set of delivery practices derived from the 2,773,389 recorded interactions and from infrastructure decisions implemented across the platform's operational history. The dataset is presented as a reference for the timing, pacing and consistency dimensions of automated engagement delivery observed during Instagram's initial evaluation intervals.

About ProflUp

ProflUp is an Instagram engagement infrastructure platform that has operated since 2013, formerly as AutolikesIG.com. The platform delivers automatic likes through subscription-based recurring systems and records operational metrics across a registered user base of accounts and an active community of creators, agencies and ecommerce brands. ProflUp’s operational history includes infrastructure rebuilds in 2018 and 2024 and documentation of its delivery methodology as the Engagement Velocity Framework.





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