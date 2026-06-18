HTEC Opens Canada’s First 700 Bar Commercial Heavy-Duty Clean Hydrogen Station

TSAWWASSEN, British Columbia, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTEC today announced the opening of Canada’s first 700 bar commercial heavy-duty clean hydrogen refueling station, located on Tsawwassen First Nation (TFN) industrial lands at the Chevron Commercial Cardlock in Tsawwassen, British Columbia.

The opening of the station marks a practical step forward in advancing hydrogen-powered trucking in one of Canada’s most challenging sectors to decarbonize. It will enable an initial deployment of 12 Class 7 and 8 fuel cell electric trucks funded through the B.C. Hydrogen Truck Pilot Project and the B.C. Hydrogen Ports Project. Operating in drayage and regional freight routes, these vehicles will help integrate hydrogen into day-to-day fleet operations while reinforcing the continued build-out of HTEC’s Metro Vancouver Hydrogen Transportation Hub.

Delivered as part of the broader H2 Gateway Program, the hub demonstrates that hydrogen infrastructure in British Columbia is ready to support fleet deployment and real-world transportation activity. Bringing together production, distribution and end use, the hub includes HTEC’s 1.8-tonne-per-day clean hydrogen production facility in Burnaby, a light-duty hydrogen refueling network, and now commercial heavy-duty refueling capability in Tsawwassen.

The Tsawwassen Heavy-Duty Hydrogen Station was made possible through the support of key partners including landowner Tsawwassen First Nation (TFN), cardlock owner Sunoco LP, financing from the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB), and funding from Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) and the Government of British Columbia through its low-carbon fuel program and the Innovative Clean Energy (ICE) Fund. Collaboration with TFN throughout siting, permitting, and development reflects a shared commitment to responsible development and environmental stewardship, with artwork by local TFN artists giving a sense of place.

HTEC also recognizes contributions across the hydrogen value chain, including station equipment provider Powertech Labs, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and vehicle integration partners such as Hyundai Motor Company, Unilia, and Elemental Trucks. While these organisations span jurisdictions, the project is rooted in British Columbia, where the hydrogen is produced and used, supporting local business activity and helping advance B.C. developed expertise and innovation.

The project is further strengthened by early fleet participation with particular recognition to Harbour Link Container Services (B.C. Hydrogen Ports Project) and Triple Eight Transport (B.C. Hydrogen Truck Pilot Project), who will be the first to lease and operate two Hyundai Motor’s XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks using this station.

Quotes

Tsawwassen First Nation Chief Laura Cassidy- This project reflects what is possible when economic development is done in a way that respects the land and our shared future. At Tsawwassen First Nation, we have always believed that growth does not have to come at the expense of environmental stewardship. Our Treaty was the first step in making opportunities like this possible - giving us the tools to plan, manage, and develop our lands in a way that benefits both our community and the region as a whole. Today, we are proud to see these industrial lands supporting innovation in clean energy, creating opportunities, and contributing to a more sustainable future for everyone.

The Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs - The new Hydrogen Station will deliver meaningful benefits for Delta and the surrounding region by supporting local businesses, advancing clean transportation, and strengthening our economy. This project demonstrates that economic prosperity and environmental sustainability can move forward together. By harnessing Canadian innovation and our deep energy expertise, we are creating new opportunities, reducing emissions, and building a stronger, more resilient future for our communities. This is how we unlock Canada’s potential as a clean-energy leader.

Adrian Dix, Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions - Congratulations to HTEC on launching its commercial heavy- duty clean hydrogen refueling station. This marks a significant milestone in efforts to decarbonize a challenging sector like heavy-duty transportation. Hydrogen is a key component of the clean energy mix needed for B.C.’s sustainable future, and we will continue to support the industry as it expands hydrogen deployment.

Ehren Cory, CEO, Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) - Congratulations HTEC on the continued progress of their H2 Gateway program. By supporting the deployment of HTEC’s hydrogen production, distribution, and refuelling infrastructure, the CIB is accelerating a sustainable fuel solution which can reduce emissions in the transportation sector while creating new jobs within the supply chain.

John Bourbonniere, Executive Vice President, Harbour Link Container Services Inc. - Hydrogen fuel has the potential to redefine long-haul truck transportation. Participating in this hydrogen truck pilot project allows us to evaluate cutting-edge technology in real operating conditions. We look forward to gathering and sharing valuable data with our project partners that will inform future investments and accelerate the transition to zero-emission transportation.

Colin Armstrong, President and CEO, HTEC - This station is an important step in bringing hydrogen into heavy-duty transportation. It gives fleets the confidence to operate fuel cell trucks in day-to-day logistics. We thank our host Tsawwassen First Nation and support from Sunoco LP, as well as our government partners and the many teams behind this project, whose contributions have made this possible.

Fast Facts

Location: Chevron Commercial Cardlock, Tsawwassen First Nation industrial lands, Tsawwassen, B.C.

Chevron Commercial Cardlock, Tsawwassen First Nation industrial lands, Tsawwassen, B.C. 700 Bar: The 700 bar capability means that fuel cell trucks can carry more fuel, travel further, and operate more efficiently, making them viable for real-world freight applications.

The 700 bar capability means that fuel cell trucks can carry more fuel, travel further, and operate more efficiently, making them viable for real-world freight applications. Use case: The station has dual dispensing capability: 350 bar and 700 bar and a capacity of 400 kg per day. It can support Class 7 and 8 hydrogen fuel cell trucks, diesel/hydrogen dual-fuel trucks, and hydrogen fuel cell buses.

The station has dual dispensing capability: 350 bar and 700 bar and a capacity of 400 kg per day. It can support Class 7 and 8 hydrogen fuel cell trucks, diesel/hydrogen dual-fuel trucks, and hydrogen fuel cell buses. Hydrogen supply: Low carbon hydrogen produced at HTEC's Burnaby Clean Hydrogen Production facility.

Low carbon hydrogen produced at HTEC's Burnaby Clean Hydrogen Production facility. Artwork: TFN local artists Xwəstenəxən Karl Morgan, Kaitlin Williams, Tabitha Adams, Vincent Morgan, Sarah Lang

About

HTEC works across the clean hydrogen value chain, from production, liquefaction, and distribution, to refueling stations and zero-emission vehicle solutions through its Vehicle Leasing Corporation (VLC). Through its growing network of projects in British Columbia, HTEC is fueling the drive to hydrogen.

Media Contact:

Audrey Marande

Manager Marketing and Communications HTEC

Media@htec.ca

Amarande@htec.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22dbd1a1-c32f-4ea6-b307-c2740641209c