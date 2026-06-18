Sysco Canada Celebrates 26-Year Partnership With Second Harvest, Surpassing One Million Meals Donated

TORONTO, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Canada today announced a $50,000 donation to Second Harvest, marking the second consecutive year of support through its Nourishing Neighbours program and reinforcing the company’s commitment to addressing hunger and strengthening communities across Canada.

Presented at Second Harvest’s facility in Etobicoke, today’s contribution builds on a 26-year partnership focused on ensuring surplus food reaches those who need it most, helping reduce food waste while supporting communities nationwide.

“I’m so proud that over 26 years we’ve donated 1.34 million pounds of food to Second Harvest – that’s just over a million meals for our community” said Rodd Olmstead, Regional President, Sysco Canada.

“This is part of how we at Sysco Canada live our Purpose of Connecting the World to Share Food and Care for One Another,” Olmstead added.

Second Harvest, Canada’s largest food rescue organization, plays a vital role in redistributing surplus food to thousands of non-profits and community organizations nationwide, helping to deliver good food to people in need while reducing unnecessary food waste.

This partnership reflects Sysco Canada’s commitment to building more sustainable and equitable food systems.

Sysco Canada’s Nourishing Neighbours program supports community-based organizations by directing a portion of proceeds from select local Sysco-branded products to charitable partners. At least 75% of these funds support organizations focused on food access and hunger relief.

As part of a multiyear partnership with Second Harvest, Sysco Canada will also direct 15% of all Nourishing Neighbours donations to Second Harvest to help address food insecurity in Northern and remote communities, where the need is more prevalent, persistent and complex.

Sysco Canada has donated in fiscal year 2025 more than 1.2 million meals to communities across the country. In addition, Sysco Canada has provided over $365,000 in financial support to community partners and colleagues have volunteered more than 13,000 hours with food banks, community kitchens and food rescue organizations. Through these combined efforts, we supported more than 220 community partners nationwide.

“Sysco Canada’s commitment to fighting food insecurity has made a lasting difference for communities from coast to coast to coast. Together, we’ve helped provide more than one million meals to people in need across Canada, advancing our shared mission to keep good food on plates and out of landfills. We’re deeply grateful for Sysco’s 26 years of partnership and look forward to building on this impact together,” said Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest.

By working together, Sysco Canada and Second Harvest show how businesses, non-profits, and government partners can tackle food insecurity in meaningful, lasting ways. Their ongoing partnership goes beyond simple donations, reflecting a shared commitment to creating measurable, long-term impact and building stronger, more resilient communities across Canada.

You can find b-roll from the event and of the Second Harvest facility here.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food and related products to customers who prepare meals away from home. This includes restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, entertainment venues, and more. Sysco operates 337 distribution centers, in 10 countries, with 75,000 colleagues serving approximately 730,000 customer locations. The company generated sales of more than $81 billion in fiscal year 2025 that ended June 28, 2025. As the world’s largest food-away-from-home distributor, Sysco offers customized supply chain solutions, bespoke specialty product offerings, and culinary support to drive customers to innovate and optimize their operations. We act as a trusted business partner to our customers, helping them grow through our industry-leading portfolio that includes fresh produce, premium proteins, specialty products, sustainably focused items, equipment and supplies, and innovative culinary solutions. For more information, visit www.sysco.ca

About Second Harvest



Second Harvest is Canada’s largest food rescue organization and a global thought leader on food waste and perishable food redistribution. It rescues unsold surplus food from thousands of food businesses from across the supply chain to redistribute it to non-profits in every province and territory. This prevents harmful greenhouse gases from entering the atmosphere while improving access to nutrition for millions of Canadians experiencing food insecurity. Beyond food rescue and redistribution, Second Harvest is deeply involved in advocacy, research, training and education. Its groundbreaking reports, such as “The Avoidable Crisis of Food Waste,” provide critical data and insights to inform public policy and educate the public on sustainable food systems.



Second Harvest is committed to driving systemic change, helping to shape policies and practices that reduce food waste and address its role in climate change, while also supporting communities by providing them with the food they need.

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For more information contact:

Media Contact

Heather Osler

media@sysco.com

(437) 239-5169

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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