Stingray Announces $15.4 Million Share Buyback

MONTRÉAL, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (“Stingray” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: RAY) today announced that it has entered into a private agreement with CDP Investissements inc., a subsidiary of La Caisse for the repurchase for cancellation of 1,000,000 Subordinate Voting and Variable Subordinate Voting Shares of Stingray held by La Caisse at a price of $15.40 per share, for a total consideration of $15.4 million. The repurchase price represents a discount of 5.1% to the closing price of the shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) on June 18, 2026, and will be paid using Stingray’s cash on hand.

Concurrently with this share repurchase, La Caisse will sell 2,300,000 Subordinate Voting and Variable Subordinate Voting Shares of Stingray, representing approximately 4.2% of the company’s issued and outstanding Subordinate Voting and Variable Subordinate Voting Shares, through a block trade underwritten by National Bank Financial and Desjardins Capital Markets. Both transactions stem from La Caisse’s periodic portfolio rebalancing. La Caisse will remain a significant shareholder of Stingray, holding close to 10% of the outstanding Subordinate Voting and Variable Subordinate Voting Shares of Stingray.

“This share repurchase aligns perfectly with our ongoing commitment to active capital management and maximizing value for our shareholders,” said Eric Boyko, President, Co-Founder, and CEO of Stingray. “Our healthy balance sheet and strong financial position allow us to fund this transaction from cash on hand while maintaining our debt-reduction targets, preserving the flexibility to pursue strategic acquisitions and invest in our future growth.”

“La Caisse has supported Stingray’s growth and expansion since its initial public offering more than ten years ago. This transaction lets us monetize a portion of our stake while remaining a key partner in this Montréal-based company’s success and future innovations. The capital generated may be invested in Québec companies to accelerate their growth,” said Kim Thomassin, Executive Vice-President and Head of Québec at La Caisse.

An order was obtained from the Autorité des marchés financiers to exempt Stingray from the issuer bid requirements under applicable securities legislation applicable to the repurchase transaction, which will be made at a discount in accordance with the exemption order.

The share repurchase will be made outside of the facilities of the TSX and will not be taken into account in the calculation of the maximum annual global limit imposed under Stingray’s current normal course issuer bid.

Information regarding the share repurchase, including the number of shares repurchased and aggregate repurchase price paid, will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca following the completion thereof. Stingray will not issue any additional press release announcing the completion of this share repurchase.

About Stingray

Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY), the world’s leading connected streaming media company, delivers the best curated audio and video content to consumers worldwide. As a pioneer in multiplatform streaming and distribution, Stingray’s vast digital content portfolio includes thousands of live audio and radio stations, premium music channels, concerts and music documentaries, karaoke products, as well as ambience and wellness channels. Its offering is distributed via connected TVs, smart speakers, mobile, connected cars and retail. Reaching hundreds of millions of consumers every month, Stingray’s products offer an unparalleled advertising reach, enabling brands to connect with an engaged audience across the world. Home to globally renowned brands such as TuneIn, Singing Machine, Stingray Karaoke and Qello Concerts, Stingray is powered by a worldwide team of more than 1,000 employees. For more information, visit www.stingray.com.

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the closing and the anticipated benefits of the repurchase transaction. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties and are based on information currently available to the Corporation. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific. A variety of material factors – many of which are beyond Stingray’s control – affect the operations, performance and results of Stingray and its business, and could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in any of this forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as “may”, “will”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “foresee”, “believe”, and “continue”, or the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions. Please note, however, that not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Stingray’s business can be found under the heading entitled “Risk Factors” in Stingray’s Annual Information Form for the year ended March 31, 2025, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Consequently, all of the forward-looking information contained herein is qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that Stingray anticipates will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on Stingray’s business, financial condition or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date hereof, and Stingray does not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Mathieu Péloquin, CPA

Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications

Stingray Group Inc.

(514) 664-1244, ext. 2362

mpeloquin@stingray.com