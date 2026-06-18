LunaLite Drone Show Technologies and the City of Miramar Present “The Freedom Legacy Drone Show Experience” on June 23

Pompano Beach, FLORIDA, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LunaLite Drone Show Technologies, in partnership with the Commissioner Maxwell B. Chambers and The City of Miramar, will present The Freedom Legacy Drone Show Experience on June 23 at Miramar Regional Park, bringing the community together for an unforgettable evening of storytelling, technology, live music, and patriotic celebration.

Americas' Got Talent Steve Ray Ladson

This free public event invites families, residents, and visitors to bring their lounge chairs, settle in under the night sky, and experience a one-of-a-kind tribute to America 250. Gates will open at 8:00 p.m., with the experience beginning at 8:45 p.m.

Designed as an immersive visual journey, The Freedom Legacy Drone Show Experience will use choreographed drone light formations, cinematic production elements, and live performance energy to tell a powerful America 250 story in the sky. The evening will be layered with a headline performance by America’s Got Talent performer Steve Ray Ladson, whose bold musical style blends country, Americana, bluegrass, soul, rock, hip-hop, and R&B influences into a sound he calls “Blackgrass Brothercana.”

Known for his powerful stage presence, signature banjo-driven sound, and original music, Ladson captured national attention on America’s Got Talent with standout performances that connected deeply with audiences and judges alike. His appearance at The Freedom Legacy Drone Show Experience brings a unique live performance layer to an already groundbreaking production.

“This is more than a drone show,” said Adrian Allen, Founder and CEO of LunaLite Drone Show Technologies. “This is a full immersive experience that combines music, American storytelling, technology, and emotion in a way audiences have never seen before. We are honored to partner with the City of Miramar to bring this America 250 story to life.”

The Freedom Legacy Drone Show Experience will transform the night sky above Miramar Regional Park into a patriotic canvas, honoring freedom, legacy, unity, and the cultural journey of America. From symbolic aerial formations to live musical moments, the evening is designed to be visually spectacular, emotionally resonant, and accessible to the entire community.

Event Details

Event: The Freedom Legacy Drone Show Experience

Presented by: LunaLite Drone Show Technologies and the City of Miramar

Date: June 23

Venue: Miramar Regional Park

Doors Open: 8:00 p.m.

Showtime: 8:45 p.m.

Admission: Free for all

Website: America250shows.com

Guests are encouraged to bring lounge chairs and come enjoy the experience.

About LunaLite Drone Show Technologies



LunaLite Drone Show Technologies is a leading drone light show company specializing in immersive aerial storytelling, large-scale public celebrations, brand activations, city events, and cultural experiences. Through advanced drone technology and cinematic creative direction, LunaLite transforms the night sky into a powerful visual medium for communities, brands, and landmark celebrations.

For event information, visit America250shows.com.

Drone Light Show America 250

Press Inquiries

ADRIAN ALLEN

book@lunalitedroneshow.com

https://lunalitedroneshow.com