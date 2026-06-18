Money Simpler Launches Multi-Strategy AI Quantitative Trading Platform for Digital Asset Investors

New York City, New York, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As digital asset markets continue to evolve, investors are increasingly exploring new approaches to portfolio management and trading strategy automation.





For a growing number of digital asset investors, relying solely on asset appreciation is no longer the only approach being considered. With the continued development of quantitative trading, artificial intelligence, and automated investment technologies, investors are exploring additional portfolio management approaches while holding digital assets.

Against this backdrop, Money Simpler officially launched its multi-strategy AI quantitative trading platform, opening intelligent trading services to global investors. The platform is designed to help users utilize XRP and other digital assets within automated trading strategies through convenient quantitative tools and AI-powered systems.

Transforming Professional Multi-Strategy Investment Methods into Tools Accessible to More Investors

As the digital asset market continues to develop, more XRP holders are showing interest in quantitative trading and automated strategies, seeking systematic ways to manage digital assets through technology-driven tools.

However, multi-strategy quantitative trading has traditionally been used primarily by professional institutions and experienced traders. Strategy development, parameter optimization, system deployment, and continuous operation often require significant technical expertise and time investment, making participation difficult for many individuals.

Money Simpler simplifies this process through product design by integrating strategy selection, automated execution, and risk management into a unified platform. Users do not need programming knowledge or specialized infrastructure. Through a simplified setup process, users can access AI-driven multi-strategy quantitative trading tools and automated strategy management capabilities.

Multi-Strategy Synergy to Explore Additional Trading Approaches

Plan Description Beginner's Guide Designed for users with limited cryptocurrency experience, providing access to strategy simulations and educational tools for learning about AI-powered quantitative trading. Steady Growth Plan Designed for long-term digital asset holders seeking a systematic approach to portfolio management through automated trading strategies. Professional Advanced Plan Supports diversified trading approaches across multiple markets and strategy configurations. Comprehensive Premium Plan Offers advanced strategy customization, enhanced risk management features, and broader trading functionality.

For more strategy options, please visit the Money Simpler website for additional information.

Three Simple Steps to Start AI Quantitative Trading

To lower the barrier to entry for quantitative trading, Money Simpler has streamlined the registration, deposit, and strategy activation processes, allowing global investors to access AI-powered trading tools efficiently.

Step 1: Register an Account

Visit the Money Simpler platform and complete account registration to access the strategy management interface and review available quantitative trading strategies and platform features.

Step 2: Choose a Strategy Plan

Based on individual investment objectives, capital allocation preferences, and risk considerations, users can select a strategy plan that aligns with their needs.

Step 3: Activate an AI Strategy

After allocating supported digital assets such as XRP, BTC, USDC, and DOGE (minimum participation requirements may apply), users can activate AI-powered automated strategies through the platform, reducing the need for frequent manual intervention.

Expanding Access to Quantitative Trading Technology

For many years, quantitative trading has primarily been associated with professional institutions due to the complexity of strategy development, data analysis, and risk management systems.

Money Simpler seeks to make these technologies more accessible through AI and automation, allowing digital asset investors to access quantitative trading tools through a streamlined platform experience without requiring a professional trading background.

Standardized Risk Management Framework

AI-powered quantitative analysis can assist with trading efficiency and strategy execution, but it cannot eliminate the risks associated with market volatility.

The platform utilizes a four-layer risk management framework that includes position management, drawdown monitoring, stop-loss controls, and transaction tracking. Trading activity, strategy performance metrics, and risk management functions are designed to provide transparency and operational oversight.

Money Simpler notes that extreme market conditions, liquidity fluctuations, and broader market developments may affect trading outcomes. Historical performance should not be considered indicative of future results.

Providing XRP Holders with Additional Trading Strategy Options

Accessibility remains an important consideration for many investors exploring digital asset markets.

Money Simpler aims to broaden access to AI-powered quantitative trading technologies that have traditionally been associated with institutional market participants. Through automation and simplified strategy deployment, the platform provides XRP holders and other digital asset investors with access to additional digital asset management approaches.

Official Website: https://moneysimpler.com/

Email: info@moneysimpler.com





About Money Simpler

Money Simpler, headquartered in Birmingham, United Kingdom, focuses on AI-powered quantitative trading technology and automated investment services for digital assets. Based on the USDC settlement system, the platform combines artificial intelligence analysis, multi-strategy trading models, and automated execution capabilities to provide global users with quantitative trading solutions for digital asset markets.



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