Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSX: MPC and MPC.C) announces results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (the Company), reports the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held June 18, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The following seven nominees were elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:

Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent Sam Grippo 4,717,827 98.16% 88,200 1.84% Michael W. Delesalle 4,717,827 98.16% 88,200 1.84% John DeLucchi 4,592,827 95.56% 213,200 4.44% Alistair Duncan 4,805,927 100.00% 100 0.00% Robert S. Pringle 4,805,927 100.00% 100 0.00% Robert Wiens 4,805,927 100.00% 100 0.00% Dino Di Marco 4,805,927 100.00% 100 0.00%

In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.

About the Company: Madison Pacific Properties Inc. is a Vancouver-based real estate company.