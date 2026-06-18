Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSX: MPC and MPC.C) announces results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (the Company), reports the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held June 18, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia.
The following seven nominees were elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|Percent
|Votes Against
|Percent
|Sam Grippo
|4,717,827
|98.16%
|88,200
|1.84%
|Michael W. Delesalle
|4,717,827
|98.16%
|88,200
|1.84%
|John DeLucchi
|4,592,827
|95.56%
|213,200
|4.44%
|Alistair Duncan
|4,805,927
|100.00%
|100
|0.00%
|Robert S. Pringle
|4,805,927
|100.00%
|100
|0.00%
|Robert Wiens
|4,805,927
|100.00%
|100
|0.00%
|Dino Di Marco
|4,805,927
|100.00%
|100
|0.00%
In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.
About the Company: Madison Pacific Properties Inc. is a Vancouver-based real estate company.
|Contact:
|Mr. Dino Di Marco
|Ms. Bernice Yip
|President & CEO
|Chief Financial Officer
|Telephone:
|(604) 732-6540
|(604) 732-6540
|Address:
|389 West 6thAvenue
|Vancouver, B.C. V5Y 1L1