Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSX: MPC and MPC.C) announces results of Annual General Meeting

 | Source: Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Madison Pacific Properties Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (the Company), reports the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held June 18, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The following seven nominees were elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:

NomineeVotes ForPercentVotes AgainstPercent
Sam Grippo4,717,827  98.16%  88,2001.84%
Michael W. Delesalle4,717,827  98.16%  88,2001.84%
John DeLucchi4,592,827  95.56%213,2004.44%
Alistair Duncan4,805,927100.00%       1000.00%
Robert S. Pringle4,805,927100.00%       1000.00%
Robert Wiens4,805,927100.00%       1000.00%
Dino Di Marco4,805,927100.00%       1000.00%
 

In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.

About the Company: Madison Pacific Properties Inc. is a Vancouver-based real estate company.

Contact:Mr. Dino Di MarcoMs. Bernice Yip
 President & CEOChief Financial Officer
Telephone:(604) 732-6540(604) 732-6540
   
Address:389 West 6thAvenue
 Vancouver, B.C. V5Y 1L1

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