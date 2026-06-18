PEMCO Mutual Insurance Partners with Moen to Help Homeowners Prevent Costly Water Damage

The new partnership gives PEMCO members access to smart leak detection and automatic water shutoff technology with the Moen Flo Shutoff

SEATTLE, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water damage is the source of some of the most common and costly home insurance claims in the Pacific Northwest, often resulting from small leaks that go unnoticed until significant damage has already occurred. To help PEMCO members detect problems earlier and better protect their homes, PEMCO Mutual Insurance is partnering with Moen, North America’s top consumer faucet brand, to offer smart water monitoring technology designed to help stop leaks before they become major losses.

Through the partnership, PEMCO members can purchase a Moen Flo Shutoff device on Moen’s website at a preferred rate. PEMCO members who install the system may also receive additional benefits, including up to $1,000 annually toward covered plumbing repairs through eligible homeowner policies.

"Insurance is there when you need it — but our goal is to help members need it less," said Jennifer Hawton, PEMCO spokesperson. “At PEMCO, we see our role as more than showing up after something goes wrong. We see it as helping our members and our broader community build the habits and use the tools that prevent those moments from happening in the first place."

Water damage claims can often start with small leaks that go unnoticed — which is why the Moen Flo Shutoff tool is designed to help residents detect problems early and automatically shut off water before minor issues become major losses.

According to a third-party study*, homes with Flo installed experience 96% fewer water damage claim events. The device learns a home’s water usage patterns to identify abnormalities like running water, microleaks, and unusual flow activity. Residents can also receive real-time alerts through the Moen Flo App, allowing them to monitor water usage, respond to potential problems remotely, and better protect their homes whether they are home or away.

"At Moen, we believe that 'Prevention Today' is the only way to ensure 'Peace of Mind Tomorrow' for the modern homeowner," said Jeff Barnes, VP, affinity partnerships at Moen. "Our partnership with PEMCO Insurance empowers policyholders with a direct line to protection. By pairing our industry-leading smart water technology with PEMCO's deep commitment to its customers, we are removing the guesswork and friction from home maintenance and providing a simpler, supported path to a more secure home experience."

To learn more or purchase the Moen Flo Shutoff at a preferred member rate, visit www.moen.com/pemco.

About PEMCO Mutual Insurance

PEMCO Mutual Insurance has been serving the Pacific Northwest for 75 years. PEMCO provides auto, home, renters, boat coverage, and pet insurance. We are honored to have been recognized five times as a Best American Insurance Company by Forbes Magazine based on customer feedback and as one of America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces 2025 by Newsweek. We distinguish ourselves through award-winning customer service, industry expertise, and community impact programs focused on supporting youth, education, and building a safer, stronger Pacific Northwest. To learn more, visit www.pemco.com.

ABOUT MOEN

Moen is the #1 consumer faucet brand in North America, offering a vast array of stylish, innovative, and sustainable kitchen and bath faucets, showerheads, accessories, bath safety products, kitchen sinks, garbage disposals, and connected water products for residential and commercial applications. The brand is dedicated to designing products that allow users to manage their water usage, providing both style and function to elevate everyday experiences. Moen is part of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN), a brand, innovation, and channel leader focused on attractive categories in the home products, security, and commercial building markets.

*Source: https://risk.lexisnexis.com/about-us/press-room/press-release/20200505-flo-by-moen