Wellingtonia Publishing Launches the Insulin Fix Scanner, an AI Food Scoring Tool Built on the Methodology That Helped Bestselling Author Karl Jacob Lose 80 Pounds Without Hunger

Sheridan, WYOMING, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellingtonia Publishing LLC has launched the Insulin Fix Scanner, an AI-powered food scoring web application that gives users a single number -- the Insulin Fix Score -- indicating whether a meal may help or harm insulin levels. The scanner is available at https://insulinfixscanner.com, requires no app download, and offers 20 free scans with no credit card and no expiration date.

The tool is built on the methodology in Fix Your Insulin: 7 Simple Hacks to Lose Weight Without Hunger or Calorie Counting by Karl Jacob, which reached #1 Amazon Best Seller status in its category. Karl Jacob lost 80 pounds over four years using the seven principles detailed in the book, without hunger and without counting a single calorie, and has maintained that weight loss for more than a decade.

Users photograph a meal, a restaurant menu, a grocery cart, or the contents of a refrigerator. The scanner identifies the food, applies the methodology in the book, and returns an Insulin Fix Score on a 0-to-100 scale with a three-tier traffic light system: 76 to 100 is On Track, 51 to 75 is Room to Improve, and 0 to 50 indicates the meal is likely to spike insulin. Each result includes a plain-language explanation of what is working in the meal, what tends to raise the insulin load, and one specific actionable upgrade. The scanner automatically recognizes which type of photo has been submitted and declines non-food images.

The Insulin Fix Score is grounded in peer-reviewed research, including a 2015 Weill Cornell study published in Diabetes Care by Shukla et al., which found that eating the same meal with carbohydrates last reduced the post-meal glucose spike by approximately 73% and also significantly lowered post-meal insulin levels. A 2019 NIH study by Hall et al. found that people eating ultra-processed food consumed approximately 500 more calories per day compared to those eating matched whole-food meals. A 2018 study by Sutton et al. in Cell Metabolism found that early time-restricted eating improved insulin sensitivity in men with prediabetes, even without weight loss.

"Most people struggling with weight have been told to count calories for decades, and it has not worked," said Karl Jacob, author and creator of the Insulin Fix methodology. "The scanner is designed to give anyone a fast, honest read on whether a specific meal is helping their metabolism or working against it, in the time it takes to point a phone."

The Insulin Fix Scanner is designed for adults managing insulin resistance, prediabetes, or metabolic weight gain who want practical feedback on daily food choices without the friction of traditional tracking apps. The free tier provides 20 full scans with no time limit, allowing users to experience the scoring before committing to a paid plan. Paid tiers begin at $4.99 per month for unlimited scanning with full scan history, and $19.99 per month or $149 per year for the Coach plan, which adds a Pattern Coach that reads a user's scan history and delivers a personalized weekly coaching note grounded in the full book methodology and supporting research.

The Coach plan also includes glucose logging in both mg/dL and mmol/L units, a weight diary with a score-versus-weight chart over 30 days, and a day-by-day diary of every scan, note, weight entry, and glucose reading.

"The Pattern Coach does something most wellness tools skip," Jacob added. "It reads what the person has actually been eating over the past week and tells them the single highest-impact change they could make, backed by the science, not a generic tip."

The Insulin Fix Scanner is accessible at https://insulinfixscanner.com on any mobile or desktop browser. The free tier requires no credit card and carries no deadline. The methodology behind the scoring system is documented in full at https://insulinfixscanner.com/method.

About Wellingtonia Publishing LLC

Wellingtonia Publishing LLC is an independent publishing and digital health company specializing in evidence-based metabolic health resources. The company publishes Fix Your Insulin by Karl Jacob and operates the Insulin Fix Scanner, an AI-powered food scoring tool built on the book's insulin management methodology. Wellingtonia Publishing LLC is headquartered in Sheridan, Wyoming.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Insulin Fix Scanner?

The Insulin Fix Scanner is an AI-powered web application that scores meals, menus, grocery carts, and refrigerator contents on a 0-to-100 insulin load scale called the Insulin Fix Score. The score is based on the seven-hack methodology developed by Karl Jacob in the Amazon bestselling book Fix Your Insulin. Users photograph their food and receive a score, a traffic light tier, and one specific improvement suggestion.

What is the Insulin Fix Score?

The Insulin Fix Score is a 0-to-100 rating that indicates how much a meal may affect insulin levels, based on Karl Jacob's methodology from the book. Scores from 76 to 100 indicate a meal that is On Track for insulin health; scores from 51 to 75 indicate Room to Improve; scores of 50 and below indicate the meal is likely to spike insulin. The score is not a medical measurement -- it is Karl Jacob's personal methodology applied to everyday food choices.

Who is the Insulin Fix Scanner designed for?

The scanner is designed for adults managing insulin resistance, prediabetes, or metabolic weight gain who want practical, meal-level feedback without calorie tracking or macro counting. It is also suited for people who have read Fix Your Insulin and want to apply the book's methodology to their daily food choices in real time.

How does the free tier work?

The free tier provides 20 full Insulin Fix Score scans with no credit card required and no expiration date. Users can scan any food photo -- a plated meal, a restaurant menu, a grocery shelf, or a refrigerator -- and receive a complete scoring result on each scan. No time limit applies; users can use the 20 scans at their own pace.

Where can the Insulin Fix Scanner be accessed?

The Insulin Fix Scanner is available at https://insulinfixscanner.com on any mobile or desktop browser. No app download is required. The underlying methodology is documented at https://insulinfixscanner.com/method, and the book Fix Your Insulin by Karl Jacob is available on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GRNWCQVF.

Is the Insulin Fix Scanner medical advice?

The Insulin Fix Scanner is not a medical device and does not provide medical advice. The Insulin Fix Score is Karl Jacob's personal framework for evaluating food choices. Users are advised to consult a physician before making dietary changes, particularly those managing diagnosed conditions such as type 2 diabetes or prediabetes.

About Wellingtonia Publishing LLC

Wellingtonia Publishing LLC is an independent publishing house specializing in evidence-based health and wellness titles. The company publishes Fix Your Insulin by Karl Jacob, a practical guide to managing insulin resistance and achieving sustainable weight loss. Wellingtonia Publishing is headquartered in Sheridan, Wyoming.

Contact

Karl Jacob

Wellingtonia Publishing LLC

karl@fixyourinsulin.com

https://insulinfixscanner.com

(929)474-6030

1309 Coffeen Avenue STE 1200

Sheridan, WY 82801