CZR Exchange Surpasses 100,000 Users in Six Months as Anticipation Builds for the CZR Token Launch

George Town, Cayman Islands, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Charlie Rothkopf Leads CZR Exchange Past 100,000 Users in Six Months as Anticipation Builds for the CZR Token Launch

CZR Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, today announced that it has surpassed 100,000 registered users worldwide, marking a major milestone in the company's growth and international expansion.

The achievement comes as CZR Exchange continues to expand its product ecosystem and prepare for the upcoming launch of the CZR Token, which is expected to play a central role in the platform's long-term strategy for user engagement, rewards, and ecosystem participation.

Over the past six months, CZR Exchange has accelerated its global growth, expanding its user base while enhancing its suite of products and services, including spot trading, futures trading, OTC services, copy trading, CZR Wallet, VIP rewards, and the forthcoming CZR Card.

“Reaching 100,000 users is an important milestone that reflects the trust our community has placed in the CZR ecosystem,” said Charlie Rothkopf, Founder and CEO of CZR Exchange. “We are seeing tremendous momentum across our platform, and the excitement surrounding the upcoming CZR Token launch demonstrates the strength of our community and the growing demand for a more integrated digital asset experience.”

Since its launch, CZR Exchange has focused on creating a unified ecosystem designed to serve both retail and professional traders. The company's strategy extends beyond traditional exchange functionality, combining trading, wallet services, rewards programs, payments infrastructure, and community-driven initiatives within a single platform.

The upcoming CZR Token is expected to further strengthen that ecosystem by providing utility across multiple areas of the platform, including rewards, VIP benefits, ecosystem access, future staking opportunities, and additional features currently under development.

As anticipation surrounding the token launch continues to grow, CZR Exchange has reported increasing engagement across its trading platform, community channels, and international user base.

In addition to the CZR Token launch, the company is advancing a number of strategic initiatives designed to enhance the overall user experience and expand ecosystem functionality.

Upcoming developments include the launch of the CZR Card, expanded VIP rewards and loyalty programs, advanced push notifications and trading alerts, AI-powered investment tools through CZR Advisor, and continued international expansion efforts across key global markets.

These initiatives are intended to support CZR Exchange's vision of creating a seamless digital asset platform that integrates trading, payments, rewards, self-custody, and future financial services.

The company's rapid growth reflects increasing demand for digital asset platforms that prioritize usability, accessibility, and ecosystem integration. As cryptocurrency adoption continues to expand globally, CZR Exchange remains focused on building infrastructure capable of supporting long-term growth and evolving user needs.

“While reaching 100,000 users is a significant achievement, we view it as an early milestone rather than a destination,” Rothkopf added. “With the upcoming CZR Token launch, new product rollouts, and continued international expansion, we are focused on building a platform that delivers long-term value to our global community.”

As CZR Exchange enters its next phase of growth, the company remains committed to expanding its ecosystem, strengthening user engagement, and delivering innovative solutions designed for the future of digital finance.

About CZR Exchange

CZR Exchange is a global digital asset trading platform headquartered in the Cayman Islands. Combining cutting-edge technology with a compliance-driven approach, CZR enables users to trade seamlessly across borders while ensuring instant settlement and institutional-grade security.

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