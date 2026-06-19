Crypto News: AlphaPepe Plans More CEX Reveals After Azbit as Ethereum Price Prediction Hits $4,000

MONACO, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news is turning toward AlphaPepe after the project confirmed its Azbit CEX partnership and announced that more CEX partnership arrangements are ongoing. The update gives AlphaPepe a new exchange-focused milestone as launch preparations continue, with the presale now raising $1.65 million, holders above 8,600, and the current token price set at $0.01953.





The latest exchange update gives AlphaPepe a clear company catalyst as Ethereum price prediction headlines return to the $4,000 target, with traders watching whether ETF demand, institutional flows, and stronger on-chain activity can support another ETH breakout.

AlphaPepe Plans More CEX Reveals After Azbit Deal

AlphaPepe’s confirmed Azbit CEX partnership marks the project’s first centralized exchange relationship and a new step in its launch preparation roadmap. The announcement gives the presale a clearer exchange-facing milestone before public trading begins.

The team also confirmed in a recent announcement that more CEX partnership arrangements are ongoing. That makes the Azbit partnership the first revealed exchange update, while future CEX announcements remain part of the project’s wider launch preparation strategy.

The exchange update matters because centralized exchange partnerships can expand project visibility beyond the presale audience. A confirmed CEX relationship can place AlphaPepe in front of more traders, improve market awareness, and give participants a clearer view of how the project is preparing for its next phase.

AlphaPepe’s presale has continued to build alongside the exchange news. The project has now raised $1.65 million, passed 8,600 holders, and reached a current presale price of $0.01953. That growth shows the project moving through capital formation, community expansion, and launch preparation at the same time.

Product development also remains part of the broader readiness story. AlphaSwap Early Access supports trading across Ethereum and BNB Chain through Uniswap and PancakeSwap routers, while AI-focused AlphaSwap developments remain part of the project’s ongoing roadmap.

The 10/10 BlockSAFU audit adds another layer of credibility before exchange access begins. Combined with the Azbit CEX partnership, more CEX arrangements underway, $1.65 million raised, 8,600+ holders, AlphaSwap progress, instant token delivery, and audit completion, AlphaPepe is entering a more defined exchange-readiness phase than many early-stage meme projects in the current cycle.

Ethereum Price Prediction Hits $4,000

The Ethereum price prediction debate has returned to the $4,000 level as traders watch ETF demand, institutional adoption , liquidity conditions, and Ethereum network activity. Bullish cases usually depend on stronger inflows, improving risk appetite, and renewed interest in ETH as a core smart-contract asset.

The $4,000 Ethereum price prediction remains a forecast scenario, not a guaranteed outcome. For AlphaPepe, the nearer story is internal execution, with the Azbit CEX partnership announced, more CEX partnership arrangements ongoing, $1.65 million raised, 8,600+ holders, and launch preparation continuing before public exchange access.

Conclusion

AlphaPepe’s latest update gives the project a defined company milestone while broader crypto traders continue watching Ethereum price prediction targets. The Azbit CEX partnership has been confirmed, and the team has announced that more CEX partnership arrangements are ongoing.

The $4,000 Ethereum price prediction shows how institutional demand, ETF flows, and on-chain activity continue to shape major altcoin narratives. But AlphaPepe’s roadmap is unfolding on a shorter timeline, with exchange preparation, presale growth, AlphaSwap development, audit completion, and future CEX reveals all moving before public trading begins.

For participants tracking early-stage crypto opportunities, the current setup is clear. AlphaPepe has secured its Azbit CEX partnership, raised $1.65 million, passed 8,600 holders, reached a current presale price of $0.01953, and confirmed that more CEX partnership arrangements are underway.

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FAQs

What is the best crypto presale?

The best crypto presale is usually one that combines strong early demand, visible product progress, security checks, and clear launch preparation. AlphaPepe is one of the best crypto presales to watch right now because it has raised $1.65 million, passed 8,600 holders, confirmed its Azbit CEX partnership, continued AlphaSwap development, and announced that more CEX partnership arrangements are ongoing.

What is Ethereum Price Prediction?

Ethereum Price Prediction refers to market forecasts that estimate where ETH could trade based on ETF inflows, institutional demand, liquidity conditions, Ethereum network activity, and broader crypto sentiment. The $4,000 target remains a bullish forecast scenario and is not guaranteed.

About AlphaPepe

AlphaPepe is building AlphaSwap, an AI-powered decentralized exchange designed to make on-chain meme coin trading safer and faster. AlphaSwap Early Access supports trading across Ethereum and BNB Chain through Uniswap and PancakeSwap routers, while additional AI-focused developments remain part of the project roadmap.

AlphaPepe has confirmed its Azbit CEX partnership, raised $1.65 million, passed 8,600 holders, and completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU security audit. The team has also announced that more CEX partnership arrangements are ongoing, with future exchange updates expected as launch preparations continue.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

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