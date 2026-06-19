San Francisco, CA, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press Ranger has been ranked #1 in the Press Release Distribution Results Index in G2's Summer 2026 report. The Results Index measures the outcomes customers actually report after using a product, including return on investment, time to go live, likelihood to recommend, and how quickly the product meets their goals. Topping that index places Press Ranger ahead of every other distribution service G2 evaluated on the results that matter most to PR teams.

Press Ranger Named Most Impactful Press Release Distribution Service by G2 for Summer 2026

The Results Index is built from verified customer reviews rather than analyst opinion, so the ranking reflects what founders, marketers, and communications teams report getting out of the platform. Much of that performance traces back to AIWire™, Press Ranger's AI distribution engine, which writes, optimizes, and places press releases across traditional media and AI search. AIWire™ is the core of what customers point to when they describe the platform as the most impactful distribution service they have used.

A growing share of that impact comes from Press Ranger's focus in building a press release distribution purpose-built for AI search. Press releases have become one of the most cited source types inside tools like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google's AI answers, which has pushed demand for distribution higher as teams compete to be the source those engines pull from. Press Ranger builds every release for Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), structuring content so it earns citations in AI-generated answers rather than getting buried. As buyers increasingly start their research inside AI tools instead of a search results page, being the release an answer engine cites has become one of the highest-leverage outcomes a PR team can win.

Three things show up repeatedly in customer feedback. Price transparency means teams know exactly what they pay before they distribute, with no hidden fees or surprise add-ons. AI search impact means releases are built to surface in answer engines, where more buyers now start their research. SEO impact means each release is structured to earn durable search visibility long after the news cycle moves on. Together, those three drivers are what turn a single announcement into measurable results.

"Ranking #1 in the Results Index means more to us than any badge, because it comes straight from the people using the product," said Steve Beyatte, Founder of Press Ranger. "We built AIWire™ to make distribution genuinely impactful, not just wide. When you combine honest pricing with real AI search and SEO visibility, customers get results they can point to. That is the whole reason this company exists."

The recognition follows Press Ranger's top placement in G2's Spring 2026 report, where it was named the best press release distribution service for results. The company builds AI-first PR software that helps teams write, distribute, and track press releases across traditional media and AI search.

About Press Ranger

Press Ranger builds modern, AI-first PR software and press release distribution that helps founders, marketers, and communications teams increase brand awareness, SEO, and AI search visibility.

Press Inquiries

Media Inquiries

info [at] pressranger.com

https://pressranger.com

651 N. BROAD ST. SUITE 201

MIDDLETOWN, DE 19709