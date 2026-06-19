Embracing the “Travel + Sports” Philosophy, JETOUR Supports Global Football Development

WUHU, China, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fervor for the major North American football tournament continues to rise. As the world’s most popular sport, football embodies a spirit of competition and exploration that closely aligns with the adventurous essence of off-road travel. Guided by its “Travel+” strategy, JETOUR continues to advance football development across Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and beyond. Through long-term strategic cooperation with world-famous football clubs, the brand leverages the universal language of football to build closer emotional ties with consumers worldwide.

Advancing Latin American Football Culture Development

Football is deeply rooted in the South America culture and has become an integral part of everyday life and the region's cultural identity. Recognizing the unique significance of football across the continent, JETOUR has strengthened partnerships with leading local clubs to deepen its presence in South America.

In Peru, JETOUR has been the official sponsor of Club Universitario de Deportes since 2023, now in its fourth year of partnership in 2026. As one of the prestigious and historic powerhouses in Peru’s top football league, the club celebrated its centennial in 2024 and claimed the national league championship in the same year. Throughout this partnership, JETOUR has supplied the club with models such as the T1 and T2 to, fully supporting its daily fleet transportation needs.

In Chile, JETOUR is equally committed to supporting the development of local football. Since 2024, the brand has maintained a long-term partnership with Club Social y Deportivo Colo-Colo, one of the country’s most prestigious century-old football clubs. As the club’s official sponsor, JETOUR has equipped the team with models including the DASHING, T1, and T2 for the team’s daily transportation, providing comprehensive mobility support that contributed to its national league championship success. In 2026, the partnership was further expanded to include the club’s women’s football team.

JETOUR has also carried out football sponsorship programs and community initiatives in markets such as Uruguay and Ecuador. Through diversified activities including tournament exposure and fan engagement, the brand has become deeply integrated into local football culture, steadily enhancing its regional influence while demonstrating its long-term commitment to the Latin American market.

Embracing Global Cultures with “Travel + Sports” Philosophy

Guided by its global development philosophy of “In Somewhere, For Somewhere, Be Somewhere,” JETOUR remains committed to deeply integrating its brand values with local cultures. The company has established strategic partnerships with renowned football clubs across Africa and the Middle East, using football as a bridge to strengthen connections with local consumers.

In Africa, JETOUR sponsored Egypt’s legendary Al Ahly SC during the local launch of the JETOUR T1 in 2025. In the Middle East, JETOUR partnered with a top-tier intercontinental football tournament held in the Arab region. During the competition, a fleet of 400 vehicles including the G700, T2 and T1 provided full-range mobility support for the tournament. Beyond logistics, JETOUR also participated in the production of the tournament’s official theme song, facilitating a powerful connection between automotive culture and football spirit.

From the sponsorship with South American and African football clubs to official partnership with top-tier football tournaments, JETOUR embraces global cultures with the “Travel + Sports” philosophy. By integrating into the interests and lifestyles of people around the world, the brand is creating deeper emotional connections with global consumers.

Looking ahead, JETOUR will deepen localized football cooperation worldwide, invest in regional sports ecosystem development, and leverage global sports partnerships to enhance user engagement, further reinforcing its influence in the global market.

Contact:

Tina Liu

JETOUR Auto

13757229826

jetourinternational.pr@gmail.com

https://jetourglobal.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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