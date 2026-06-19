Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Size/Share Worth USD 6.9 Billion by 2035 at a 9.8% CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Foresights has published a new research report titled “Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Standalone, Multi Instrument System, Individual Benchtop Workstation, Others), By Modality (Disposable Tips, Fixed Tips), By Procedure (Serial Dilution, Plate Replication, Plate Reformatting, PCR Setup, Whole Genome Amplification, High-Throughput Screening, Cell Culture, Array Printing, Others), By End User (Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic And Government Research Institutes), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market size and share was valued at approximately USD 2.7 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion in 2026, and is projected to grow to around USD 6.9 billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 9.8% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Revenue and Trends

Automated liquid handling systems are laboratory automation platforms that are highly sophisticated and designed to perform liquid sample operations like dispensing, aspirating, diluting, and transferring accurately and precisely without human supervision at all times. The use of robotic arms, automated pipettes, dispensers, and integrated software together carries out not only the simple but also the complex liquid handling tasks giving high consistency and reproducibility.

Automated liquid handling systems find their application in many areas such as pharmaceutical and biotechnology research, clinical diagnostics, genomics, proteomics, and high-throughput screening where the process of handling large sample volumes needs to be efficient. These systems reduce the errors caused by human operators to the minimum, eliminate the risk of contamination, and enhance the speed of the workflow and the reliability of the data. Therefore, they are indispensable in modern laboratories that aim at attaining higher productivity, scalability, and standardization of experimental processes. The market growth is owing to the growing drug discovery, increasing pharmaceutical industry, increasing number of clinical trials and technological advancements.

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What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the Automated Liquid Handling Systems market?

The automated liquid handling systems market has seen a significant increase in demand and the main contributors to this market shift are the ever-evolving laboratory and life sciences research requirements. The rapid growth of pharmaceutical and biotech R&D is the key factor and this area of research includes drug discovery, genomics, proteomics, and biologics development all of which require high-throughput, accurate, and reproducible liquid handling. The demand for automation in clinical diagnostics and molecular testing has played a major role in driving the market as laboratories are attempting to quickly and effectively handle large sample sizes while simultaneously minimizing human error and contamination.

On top of that, the introduction of advanced technologies like robotics, AI, sophisticated software, and laboratory information management systems has greatly increased the performance, flexibility, and usability of the systems thereby making them more user-friendly. Moreover, the added pressure on manufacturers from regulators to improve data accuracy, go for standardization, and comply with GLP and GMP guidelines is forcing the labs to adopt automated solutions. Besides, the growing financial support for academic and government research, the need to cope with laboratory productivity deficits due to staffing shortages, and the wide array of affordable options in standalone and benchtop systems can all be viewed as contributing factors to the continuous market growth that has been witnessed in both developed and developing regions.

(A free sample of the Automated Liquid Handling Systems report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026.

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

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Segment Insight

By Modality

The disposable tips segment is growing at a significant rate over the projected period. Disposable tips, which are consumables that come with automated pipetting, are used for liquid transfer, and their change has to be made after each run in order to avoid cross-contamination, particularly in delicate fields like genomics, proteomics, PCR, and clinical diagnostics that need very accurate results. Along with the adoption of these systems, the need for disposable tips also rises and this factor into the sales of this segment quite significantly.

By Procedure

The serial dilution segment is growing at a significant rate over the projected period. Serial dilution is an essential and simple technique that is widely practiced in many pharmaceutical laboratories, microbiological assays, and other methods of diagnostics that need repeatable and accurate dilutions very much for reliable results. The serial dilution technique however is still a lengthy process even with the help of automated liquid handling systems but then again, the precision and repeatability are not at all affected by operators next to the machines making it very suitable for large projects with many samples or complicated protocols.

As such, there is a drop in the number of human errors and a clearance of all discrepancies that are inherent in the manual methods. Thus, the demand for automated serial dilutions that drive the revenue growth of this segment is one of the reasons why laboratories are always looking for high volume workflows and uniformity as their main output.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Automated Liquid Handling Systems market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Automated Liquid Handling Systems market forward?

What are the Automated Liquid Handling Systems Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Automated Liquid Handling Systems market sample report and company profiles?

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Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

The automated liquid handling systems market has been dominated by North America. Precision therapies, personalized medicine, and genomics research are major trends in North America and they are accordingly the main drivers of the market for highly accurate and reproducible liquid handling systems. Such applications are e.g. next-generation sequencing and proteomics that require liquid handling systems with the highest accuracy and reproducibility.

Besides, the Asia Pacific market has the highest rate of growth in the automated liquid handling systems market. As the recognition of the advantages of automation increases along with the academic, clinical, and industrial laboratories in the region, a greater number of institutions are installing the automated systems to increase the reproducibility, to cut down on the manual error, and to process the larger sample volumes in a more effective way.

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Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 2.9 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 6.9 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 2.7 billion CAGR Growth Rate 9.8% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Type, Modality, Procedure, End User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In April 2025, QIAGEN made an announcement that it is working on the plans to introduce three new sample preparation instruments, namely QIAsymphony Connect, QIAsprint Connect, and QIAmini, in the years 2025 and 2026. This move is aimed at broadening and solidifying its automated sample preparation portfolio. The said systems will not only be able to provide labs around the globe with a new degree of efficiency and sustainability but also be able to cater to different customer segments. (Source: https://corporate.qiagen.com/English/newsroom/press-releases/press-release-details/2025/QIAGEN-Advancing-Plans-to-Launch-Three-New-Sample-Preparation-Instruments-by-2026-to-Improve-Lab-Automation/default.aspx)

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List of the prominent players in the Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market:

Eppendorf SE

Perkin Elmer Inc.

BRAND GmbH and Co. KG

Corning Inc.

Danaher Corp.

Dynex Technologies Inc.

Endress Hauser Group Services AG

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Fluotics

FORMULATRIX Inc.

Hamilton Co.

Hudson Robotics Inc.

Mettler Toledo International Inc.

Aurora Biomed Inc.

QIAGEN NV

Tecan Trading AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corp.

Others

The Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Standalone

Multi Instrument System

Individual Benchtop Workstation

Others

By Modality

Disposable Tips

Fixed Tips

By Procedure

Serial Dilution

Plate Replication

Plate Reformatting

PCR Setup

Whole Genome Amplification

High-Throughput Screening

Cell Culture

Array Printing

Others

By End User

Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic And Government Research Institutes

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/automated-liquid-handling-systems-market

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Automated Liquid Handling Systems Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Automated Liquid Handling Systems market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Automated Liquid Handling Systems industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Automated Liquid Handling Systems Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Report

Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Automated Liquid Handling Systems The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Automated Liquid Handling Systems market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Automated Liquid Handling Systems market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Automated Liquid Handling Systems market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Automated Liquid Handling Systems market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Automated Liquid Handling Systems market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Automated Liquid Handling Systems industry.

Managers in the Automated Liquid Handling Systems sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Automated Liquid Handling Systems market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Automated Liquid Handling Systems products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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